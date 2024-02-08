Ford Super Duty honored as America’s most dependable large heavy-duty pickup by J.D. Power

The 2021 Ford Super Duty is the most dependable large heavy-duty pickup in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study, based on feedback from drivers after three years of ownership

The 2021 Ford Super Duty is the most dependable large heavy-duty pickup in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study, based on feedback from drivers after three years of ownership.

“Every day, F-Series trucks are put to the test to get the job done, whether it be work or recreation,” said Tim Baughman, general manager, North America, Ford Pro. “Like all Ford trucks, Super Duty is Built Ford Tough. It’s more than a moniker for us, it’s our purpose. We are proud to receive this important recognition. It means we are building dependable trucks our customers can rely on.”

Across segments, many owners keep their vehicles longer than ever before and expected reliability is among buyers’ top considerations, according to J.D. Power.

“The Ford Super Duty is a deserving winner in the Large Heavy-Duty Pickup segment, and it exemplifies outstanding dependability in the first three years of ownership,” said Frank Hanley, senior director of auto benchmarking, J.D. Power.

The 2024 Super Duty was named 2024 North American Truck of the Year™️ by the North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year jury in January.

SOURCE: Ford