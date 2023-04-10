Ford strengthens position as ‘America’s Automaker’ with most hourly workers, US-assembled vehicles and exports

Ford leads all automakers in U.S. production volume1, exports and U.S. hourly autoworker employment for the fifth straight year; nearly 80 percent of vehicles Ford sells in the U.S. are assembled in America, data2 from S&P Global Mobility 2022 shows

Ford Motor Company has solidified its position as the No. 1 automaker in terms of vehicles assembled1, hourly autoworkers employed in America and vehicles exported from America to other countries3, according to new 2022 data from S&P Global Mobility.

Building on its multi-year leadership in investing and building in the United States, Ford has already committed plans to add 18,000-plus new U.S. manufacturing jobs over the next three years to produce electric and gas-powered vehicles.

“Ford is the most American of all car companies. It is because of our belief in our workforce and in America that we build more vehicles and have more hourly employees here than other companies. As we pivot to an EV future, we are proud to continue to invest in America.” -Bill Ford, Ford executive chair

In 2022, Ford assembled more than 1.8 million vehicles in the U.S.,130,000 more than the nearest auto manufacturer2. This includes the best-selling F-Series truck franchise, every single one of which is assembled in America at plants in Michigan, Missouri, Kentucky and Ohio. The Illinois-assembled Explorer SUV and Kentucky-assembled Escape SUV remain two other popular models.

Overall, nearly 80 percent of the vehicles Ford sells in U.S. are assembled in the U.S.2

“Ford has bet on American workers, including the UAW, more than any other automaker. This commitment combined with great product and innovation, has earned us the loyalty of customers and returned Ford to America’s best-selling brand so far this year. We could make different decisions – as many others have done to reduce costs – but Ford is different. We will find ways to be lean and competitive while investing in our home market.” -Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO

In 2022, Ford exported 260,000 U.S.-assembled vehicles3 – including F-150, Explorer and Mustang – to other countries, 65,000 more than the next closest competitor. Approximately 1 in every 7 vehicles that Ford assembles in the U.S. is now exported to other markets4.

Recently announced new U.S. jobs include:

Nearly 2,000 at three Michigan assembly plants – to produce F-150 Lightning at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, the all-new Ranger pickup at Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, and the all-new Mustang at Flat Rock Assembly Plant, plus an all-new Ford Customer Service Division packaging facility in Monroe

Approximately 1,800 union jobs at Ohio Assembly Plant in Avon Lake to assemble an all-new EV commercial vehicle starting mid-decade

6,000 at Blue Oval City in West Tennessee to build Ford’s second-generation electric truck and to build EV batteries with partner SK On

5,000 with partner SK On at BlueOval SK Battery Park in Glendale, Kentucky for future Ford and Lincoln EV batteries

2,500 – to start – through a wholly owned subsidiary at BlueOval Battery Park Michigan in Marshall, Michigan, for production of lithium iron phosphate EV batteries

Additionally, a new third shift at Kansas City Assembly Plant to increase production of the Transit, America’s best-selling commercial van5, and the E-Transit electric van, began last week. Ford previously said the third shift would result in 1,100 union jobs

1Based on S&P Global Mobility CYE 2022 US Light Vehicle Production data.

2Based on S&P Global Mobility CYE 2022 total vehicle new US light vehicle registration data and CYE 2022 US Light Vehicle Production data.

3Based on S&P Global Mobility CYE 2022 Export and Import Sourcing Module data.

4Based on S&P Global Mobility CYE 2022 US Light Vehicle Production data and CYE 2022 Export and Import Sourcing Module data.

5Based on S&P Global Mobility New Registrations data CY2014-CYE 2023, which is compiled from government and other sources and captures 95 percent of global new vehicle volumes in more than 80 countries as reported in March 2023 Transit family-based volumes of vans, wagons, chassis cabs and cutaways include Ford Transit, Transit Custom. Excludes Transit Connect and Transit Courier.

SOURCE: Ford