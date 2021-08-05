Ford statements on electric vehicle sales and White House announcement

Today, Ford Motor Company Executive Chair Bill Ford and CEO Jim Farley released the following statements on Ford’s Electric Vehicle Sales and the White House’s fuel economy announcement

“It has been said that this generation is the first to feel the impact of climate change, and the last that can do something about it. I am proud that Ford is leading the electric revolution and standing for stronger standards that protect people and the environment as we progress towards a zero-emissions transportation future. Ford has always been a leader in sustainability and our employees continue their tremendous efforts to leave our children and our grandchildren with a cleaner planet.” – Executive Chair Bill Ford

“Ford is on an ambitious trajectory to lead the electrification revolution — from being the only full-line American automaker to side with California in favor of stricter greenhouse gas emissions, to electrifying our most iconic and popular vehicles, like the F-150 Lightning, Mustang Mach-E and E-Transit. Customer demand has exceeded our expectations. So, we expect to be well positioned to have fully electric vehicles account for 40 to 50% of our U.S. sales by 2030. We’re counting on strong cooperation among the Biden Administration, Congress and state and local governments, and are doing our part by developing high-quality, zero-emission vehicles that customers want.” – CEO Jim Farley

Background

Ford is America’s No. 1 auto manufacturer and the only one to stand with California in support of stronger vehicle greenhouse gas emissions standards during the Trump Administration.

We believe that making great vehicles for our customers, protecting the planet and maintaining a strong business are complementary goals. That’s why we’ve committed to investing more than $30 billion in vehicle electrification through 2025, and previously said that we’re planning on at least 40% of our global sales volume being EVs by 2040.

We’re proud to be the first full-line automaker to bring all-electric full-size pickup trucks and commercial vans to customers in the U.S. The E-Transit will be available to customers later this year, the F-150 Lightning will be by mid-2022, and both will be assembled in the U.S. by UAW workers.

Ford is also proud to lead on sustainability. We’re committed to being fully carbon neutral worldwide by 2050, and Ford is the only full-line American automaker to advocate for one national standard to set us on a path to a zero-emissions transportation future in alignment with the Paris Climate Agreement.

We assemble more vehicles and employ more hourly workers in the U.S. than any other automaker. With dealerships in every state, and more than 5,300 U.S.-based supplier sites, we support more than 1 million American jobs.

SOURCE: Ford