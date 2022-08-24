Ford statement on proposed Advanced Clean Cars II regulations in California

On August 25th, the California Air Resources Board is expected to vote on the proposed Advanced Clean Cars II proposal to rapidly scale down light-duty passenger car, truck and SUV emissions starting with the 2026 model year through 2035

On August 25th, the California Air Resources Board is expected to vote on the proposed Advanced Clean Cars II proposal to rapidly scale down light-duty passenger car, truck and SUV emissions starting with the 2026 model year through 2035. Under the new guidelines, by 2035 all new passenger cars, trucks and SUVs sold in California will be zero emissions. Ford’s Chief Sustainability Officer Bob Holycross issued the following statement in response to the proposed regulation:

“At Ford, combatting climate change is a strategic priority, and we’re proud of our partnership with California for stronger vehicle emissions standards, forged during a time when climate action was under attack. We’re committed to building a zero-emissions transportation future that includes everyone, backed by our own investments of more than $50 billion by 2026 in EVs and batteries. The CARB Advanced Clean Cars II rule is a landmark standard that will define clean transportation and set an example for the United States.” Bob Holycross, Chief Sustainability Officer at Ford

For more information, please visit: https://ww2.arb.ca.gov/our-work/programs/advanced-clean-cars-program/advanced-clean-cars-ii.

SOURCE: Ford