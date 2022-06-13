Ford statement on EMA litigation challenging California Air Resources Board’s Omnibus low-NOx regulations

The Truck and Engine Manufacturers Association (EMA) recently filed a lawsuit on behalf of its membership to delay the implementation of the California Heavy-Duty Omnibus (HDO) clean truck regulation

The Truck and Engine Manufacturers Association (EMA) recently filed a lawsuit on behalf of its membership to delay the implementation of the California Heavy-Duty Omnibus (HDO) clean truck regulation. Ford’s Cynthia Williams, Global Director Sustainability, Homologation and Compliance, released the following statement in response to the litigation:

“While Ford is a member of the Truck and Engine Manufacturers Association (EMA), Ford opted out of this litigation months ago and is not involved with EMA’s legal challenge to California’s Heavy-Duty Engine and Vehicle Omnibus Regulation. We are proud to stand with California in support of clean truck emissions standards that will help accelerate the transition to zero-emissions vehicles and reduce air pollution. Ford is moving now to deliver breakthrough electric vehicles for the many rather than the few. We are introducing all-electric versions of our most popular, iconic vehicles like the F-150 Lightning, the Mustang Mach-E, and the E-Transit van, scaling production to reach a target of producing more than 2 million electric vehicles per year by 2026 and leading a new era of sustainable manufacturing. We are focused on creating good jobs, building the future of zero-emissions transportation, and growing our business in ways that are good for people and the planet.”

SOURCE: Ford