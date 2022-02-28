Ford statement on better climate challenge

Department of Energy (DOE) will recognize Ford Motor Company for joining their Better Climate Challenge, committing to reduce portfolio-wide greenhouse gas emissions from manufacturing facilities in the U.S. by 50% within the decade

Department of Energy (DOE) will recognize Ford Motor Company for joining their Better Climate Challenge, committing to reduce portfolio-wide greenhouse gas emissions from manufacturing facilities in the U.S. by 50% within the decade. As part of President Biden’s government-wide effort to meet the U.S.’ global climate commitments, the Department of Energy’s Better Climate Challenge encourages organizations to set ambitious GHG emissions reduction goals. At COP26, DOE announced that Ford was an inaugural partner and the first automaker to join the initiative.

“Ford is taking leadership of the EV revolution. We’re electrifying our most iconic and popular vehicles, like the F-150 Lightning, Mustang Mach-E and E-Transit. But our commitment to combatting climate change goes far beyond our exciting electric product lineup. We’re proud to be the first automaker to join the Better Climate Challenge and to continue our commitment to reducing the greenhouse gas emissions from our U.S. manufacturing facilities. We’re acting now to develop a ultra-efficient, closed-loop manufacturing system, creating jobs here in the United States. And we’re sharing what we learn to help other businesses and drive to a zero-emissions transportation future that’s good for people, good for business, and good for the planet.” – John Savona, Vice President, Manufacturing and Labor Affairs

For more information, please visit: https://betterbuildingssolutioncenter.energy.gov/better-climate-challenge.

SOURCE: Ford