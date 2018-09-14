Ford sponsors road safety week 2018

Ford is a headline sponsor of this year’s Brake Road Safety Week, the largest road safety campaign of its kind in the UK. The week-long national campaign – coordinated with the support of the Department for Transport – will take place from 19 to 25 November 2018.

The theme of this year’s Road Safety Week is ‘Bike Smart’, which shares its core objectives with Ford’s ‘Share The Road’ campaign, both focusing on the safety of vulnerable road users on two wheels. With more than a third of people killed or seriously injured on our roads being those travelling by bicycle or motorcycle*, Ford and Brake seek to raise the awareness of the dangers this group of road users face and encourage safe behaviours amongst all road users.

“We must recognise that more work can be done to make the country’s roads a safer place, especially for statistically vulnerable road users such as cyclists,” said Andy Barratt, chairman and managing director, Ford of Britain. “We are proud to sponsor Brake’s Road Safety Week, which shares common synergies with our Share The Road campaign. Together we can make roads safer for all users.”

Ford’s Share The Road campaign launched in April across Europe, and incorporated the WheelSwap virtual reality demonstration, that allows the user to experience a virtual reality journey from the perspective of other road users, namely cyclists and car drivers. WheelSwap has supported Ford’s Driving Skills For Life events in 14 European countries this year, including the UK.

“Road Safety Week provides a unique opportunity to focus the public and policy-makers’ attention on saving lives on our roads. We’re pleased to welcome Ford as headline sponsors for this large national campaign – the biggest of its kind,” said Joshua Harris, Brake’s director of campaigns. “With their help we can raise awareness about the need to protect those on two wheels by ensuring we’re all Bike Smart.”