Ford South America to automate supply chain planning with Relex

Leading automaker to boost dealer service levels and efficiency by replacing existing supply chain system with Relex

Ford South America has selected Relex Solutions, provider of unified supply chain and retail planning solutions, to accelerate its aftermarket auto parts supply chain operations. By replacing its existing supply chain solution, Ford aims to achieve higher service levels for dealers, improve forecasting accuracy, reduce inventory costs, and automate planning processes for greater efficiency. Relex partner Demandtex will support the implementation across five countries in South America: Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru and Colombia.

Ford South America manages a highly complex supply chain with 600 suppliers, 10 distribution centers, 150,000 SKUs, and 400 dealers. The initiative will ensure that dealers across the region have the right parts at the right time, improving customer satisfaction and minimizing vehicle downtime.

With the Relex AI-driven platform, Ford will optimize inventory levels, including slow-moving items, while automating planning processes to reduce manual workload. Relex will help Ford strengthen purchasing capabilities, enable integrated planning, and apply demand sensing with multiple regressors to achieve precise forecasting. In addition, Ford will leverage supplier collaboration capabilities, and scenario planning, to streamline operations and maintain strong alignment with suppliers.

“Relex’s AI-driven approach will help us make smarter, faster decisions, improve forecast accuracy, and boost service levels for our dealers while controlling costs,” said Carlos Laprega, Ford South America Parts Aftermarket Logistics Senior Manager. “They will help Ford support our strategic goals of efficiency and customer satisfaction.”

“We are excited to partner with Ford South America on this transformation,” said Emre Sener, Demandtex CEO. “Working alongside Relex, we’ll help Ford optimize inventory, automate operations, and strengthen supplier collaboration, ultimately driving better performance across their supply chain.”

“Relex is proud to support this iconic brand in transforming their supply chain operations,” said Carlos Victoria, SVP, Sales, LATAM, Relex Solutions. “Our collaboration will help Ford unlock new levels of agility, efficiency, and resilience across their network. We’re excited to deliver rapid, measurable value that supports Ford’s long-term success.”

SOURCE: Ford