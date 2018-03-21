Ford signs innovative partnership to extend its retail reach

Ford has announced a new retail partnership with Next stores to increase representation of the brand.

Ford will open a new-look five-car showroom in the refurbished Next store in Manchester’s Arndale shopping centre. Test drives will be available from the Arndale Centre, and new cars can be handed over there. A new Ford team of 15 product experts and support staff are being recruited for Ford in Manchester Arndale, which is due to open in July.

At the same time Ford will launch an online car sales pilot for customers to specify, finance and order a new car for delivery to participating dealers, Ford in Manchester Arndale or to a home address anywhere in the country.

Andy Barratt, Ford of Britain chairman and managing director, said: “We have the most extensive dealership network, which has already received significant investment in new FordStores, Transit Centres and Mobile Service Vans to offer customers specialist retail, van and service assistance.

“These will remain to serve the many consumers wanting to visit a dealer. There is also a growing appetite to browse for cars in other retail environments and online which we are meeting with these new 2018 ventures.”

Ford’s display at Manchester Arndale will be changed regularly, and will initially feature new 2018 ranges including Fiesta, EcoSport and Mustang. All complementary online offers will be supported by Ford Options, the company’s Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) scheme, and be accompanied by Ford’s usual warranty and roadside assistance terms.

