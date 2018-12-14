Ford seeks to understand drivers of change; its 2019 trends report explores how shifting behaviors are changing the world

Change is rarely easy. But while one third of adults globally say it scares them, 86 percent say they believe hope drives change. Today, Ford releases its 2019 Trends Report, which looks deep into the drivers of behavioral change to uncover the dynamic relationships consumers have with a shifting landscape of technology.

“We set out to find the seeds of positive change – the ways in which we are pushing, and being pushed, to do better and be better,” said Sheryl Connelly, Ford global consumer trends and futuring manager. “Even if change makes us feel uncomfortable, we can always look inward and control our own actions. When we focus on actionable behaviors, we can do wonderful things.”

Ford is focused on human-centric design, and is committed to harnessing technology and finding mobility solutions that address human need, improve the lives of consumers and enrich communities. Each year, these insights are used to shape the company’s priorities for the future and inform how it thinks today about the needs of tomorrow.

Key insights from Ford’s seventh annual Trends Report include:

Almost half of adults globally believe that fear drives change; seven in 10 say they are energized by change

87 percent agree that technology is the biggest driver of change today; almost eight in 10 adults globally believe technology is a force for good

67 percent of adults globally would rather have their children ride in a self-driving vehicle than ride with a stranger

45 percent of adults globally report they envy people who can disconnect from their devices; seven out of 10 consumers agree we should have a mandatory timeout from our devices

84 percent of adults globally say they have taken small steps over the past year to improve their lives; of those, 92 percent say they are still following through with those steps, while 83 percent agree change is less intimidating when they break it into small steps

84 percent of adults globally agree that companies should offer mental health days as part of their benefits; the same percentage agree that diverse opinions lead to positive change

The majority of adults globally say when they make a purchase, they often consider its environmental costs

67 percent of adults globally agree that technology is making commuting easier

