Ford second quarter total pickup sales strongest in 15 years; Expedition sales up 50 percent; Best F-650/F-750 sales in over two decades; Lincoln posts best SUV sales since 2001

Ford Motor Company today reported its second quarter 2019 U.S. sales results

   July 3, 2019

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) today reported its second quarter 2019 U.S. sales results.

Close
Close