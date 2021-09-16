Ford reveals new Fiesta Van, delivering a bold look, extra driver assistance and efficient mild hybrid powertrains

Ford’s compact new Fiesta Van introduces expressive new exterior design to help businesses stand out and interior upgrades for enhanced comfort

Ford today revealed the new Fiesta Van, featuring confident new styling, an enhanced technology package and an efficient mild hybrid powertrain option to make the compact van more distinctive and productive than ever.

New Fiesta Van’s bold, distinctive exterior takes the vehicle’s expressive design to a new level, with more road presence and greater visual differentiation between the Trend and Sport series using unique styling elements, all-new wheel designs and revised interior trim.

“Our stylish compact van is now even better looking and more streetwise than ever, helping customers promote their business and drive with confidence in and out of town,” said Brendan Lyne, director, Commercial Vehicles, Ford of Europe. “The new Fiesta Van’s advanced driver assistance systems can make work less demanding for our customers, while its electrified powertrains and Ford Pro’s aftersales expertise help their businesses to thrive.”

Customers specifying the SYNC 3 with Navigation system further benefit from an onboard FordPass Connect modem 1 which enables a powerful suite of tools to boost their productivity and simplify the working day. These include remote unlocking and data-driven maintenance alerts through the FORDLiive connected uptime system delivered via the FordPass Pro mobile app 2 or Ford Telematics. 3

New Fiesta Van orders open this autumn, with customer deliveries set to begin from early 2022.

Enhanced kerb appeal

New Fiesta Van exterior styling includes a bonnet design that increases the height of the nose, combined with larger upper grilles. The Ford “blue oval” badge is now displayed within the grille, rather than on the bonnet lip, contributing to greater road presence.

New standard LED headlights also contribute to the confident, modern design language of the new Fiesta Van, with sleek horizontal design. The taillights also receive new black surrounds for a more sophisticated appearance.

New Fiesta Van is offered in two attractive trim levels. Sport models boost visual appeal using a honeycomb grille with gloss black finish and wide, body-coloured side vents. New 17-inch metallic-finish alloy wheels and lower sports suspension give a more purposeful appearance, which can be enhanced with optional new 18-inch Pearl Grey machined alloy wheels. Sport models also benefit from two-tone red and ebony interior trim with contrast red stitching.

The Trend series features a broad upper grille with strong horizontal strakes and high-gloss chrome surround, as well as 15-inch steel wheels with a new wheel trim design. The revised cabin enhances the interior environment with new ebony trim and comfort seat foam. Two new exterior colours are also available – Boundless Blue and Beautiful Berry.

New Fiesta Van shares its bodyshell with the three-door Fiesta passenger car, adding a durable and grippy flat rear load floor, four tie-down points, and full-height bulkhead with steel mesh upper half for improved rearwards visibility. Vehicles for right-hand drive markets feature solid panels instead of rear glazing. Gross payload is up to 531 kg, 4 with a 1,283 mm maximum load length giving a 0.96 m3 load volume.

New technologies for city driving

The new Fiesta Van’s advanced driver assistance and lighting technologies are designed to support busy drivers. A Parking Pack includes Active Park Assist 5 that can detect suitably-sized parking spaces and can control the steering for hands-free perpendicular and parallel parking, while the driver controls acceleration, braking and gear selection. A rear-view camera also supports when parking and reversing, 5 while puddle lamps in the door mirrors alongside door edge protectors deliver extra convenience and protection.

All models benefit from standard LED headlights, while optional Matrix LED headlights can adapt their beam patterns according to the driving scenario. 5 Manoeuvring Light 5 and Bad‑Weather Light 5 functions are triggered when sensors detect a low-speed manoeuvre or the activation of windscreen wipers, and automatically adjust the beam pattern to help the driver see more clearly. In addition, Glare-Free High Beam uses a front‑mounted camera to detect oncoming traffic and create a “glare-free spot” within the beam pattern by blocking rays that could otherwise dazzle other road users.

Further available technologies include Adaptive Cruise Control with Speed Sign Recognition, 5 Blind Spot Information System with Cross Traffic Alert and Active Braking, 5 Lane‑Keeping Aid, 5 and Pre-Collision Assist with Active Braking. 5 Customers can also specify Ford’s SYNC 3 communications and information system 6 with an 8-inch touchscreen, and a navigation system with Live Traffic updates and Local Hazard Information 1 to help drivers stay on schedule.

Efficient, electrified powertrains

The new Fiesta Van delivers responsive, fuel-efficient performance with EcoBoost Hybrid 48‑volt mild hybrid and EcoBoost petrol powertrains. The 125 PS EcoBoost Hybrid models feature a belt-driven integrated starter/generator (BISG) in place of the standard alternator, enabling recovery and storage of energy usually lost during braking and coasting to charge a 48-volt lithium-ion air-cooled battery pack, run the vehicle’s electrical ancillaries and provide torque assistance during normal driving and acceleration.

The technology can restart the engine in just 350 milliseconds, enabling the Auto Start-Stop system to turn off the engine in scenarios such as when coasting to a stop below 25 km/h (15 mph) even when the vehicle is in gear with the clutch pedal depressed. Fiesta Van EcoBoost Hybrid offers fuel efficiency from 5.0 l/100 km and CO 2 emissions from 113 g/km, 7 representing a more than 5 per cent improvement in overall fuel efficiency compared with the equivalent non-hybrid engine, 7 rising to 13 per cent in slow-speed driving.

New Fiesta Van will also be offered with an E85-compatible powertrain in selected markets. E85 contains 85 per cent ethanol – a renewable fuel commonly produced from plant material – blended with 15 per cent petrol to produce an alternative fuel that burns more cleanly than typical pump petrol and can help customers reduce the environmental impact of their vehicles.

1 FordPass Connect (optional on select vehicles), the FordPass Pro App., and complimentary Connected Service are required for remote features (see FordPass Terms for details). Connected service and features depend on compatible network availability. Evolving technology/cellular networks/vehicle capability may limit functionality and prevent operation of connected features. Connected service excludes Wi-Fi hotspot

2 FordPass Pro app, compatible with selected smartphone platforms, is available via download. Message and data rates apply. FordPass Connect, the FordPass Pro app and complimentary Connected Service are required for remote features (see FordPass Pro terms for details). Connected Service and features depend on Vodafone or Vodafone partner mobile network availability. Evolving technology/mobile networks/vehicle capability may limit functionality and prevent operation of connected features. Connected Service excludes Wi-Fi hotspot.

3 Ford Telematics Essentials is available only for Ford vehicles with an activated FordPass Connect modem. Fleet/business customers only. FFM and FCS T&Cs apply. Screen designs may vary.

4 Max payload varies and is based on accessories and vehicle configuration. See label on door jamb for carrying capacity of a specific vehicle. Cargo and load capacity limited by weight and weight distribution.

5 Driver-assist features are supplemental to and do not replace the driver’s attention, judgement and need to control the vehicle.

6 Don’t drive while distracted or while using handheld devices. Use voice-operated systems when possible. Some features may be locked out while the vehicle is in gear. Not all features are compatible with all phones.

7 Ford Fiesta Van 1.0-litre EcoBoost Hybrid 125 PS homologated CO 2 emissions 113 g/km and homologated fuel efficiency 5.0 l/100 km WLTP overall.

Ford Fiesta Van 1.0-litre EcoBoost 125 PS homologated CO 2 emissions 122 g/km and homologated fuel efficiency 5.4 l/100 km WLTP.

CO 2 emission and fuel efficiency ranges may vary according to vehicle variants offered by individual markets.

The declared WLTP fuel/energy consumptions, CO 2 -emissions and electric range are determined according to the technical requirements and specifications of the European Regulations (EC) 715/2007 and (EU) 2017/1151 as last amended. The applied standard test procedures enable comparison between different vehicle types and different manufacturers.

SOURCE: Ford