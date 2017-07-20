Ford reveals industry’s first Police Pursuit-Rated PickUp Truck- The F-150 Police responder

Ford is revealing the industry’s first pursuit-rated pickup, the 2018 F-150 Police Responder, giving law enforcement agencies a more versatile and capable patrol vehicle.

Capable of speeds up to 100 mph, the all-new F-150 Police Responder features a powerful and efficient 3.5-liter EcoBoost® engine and Ford SelectShift® 10-speed transmission, plus four-wheel drive for all-terrain police performance. The truck offers 375 horsepower and 470 lb.-ft. of torque – more than any other pursuit-rated police vehicle.

Based on the F-150 FX4 off-road model, the Police Responder’s 145-inch wheelbase sits on a high-strength steel frame, and features Ford’s high-strength, military-grade, aluminum-alloy SuperCrew body – giving it the largest passenger volume, payload and towing capacity of any pursuit-rated police vehicle. The truck features best-in-class front and rear shoulder and hip room, as well as rear legroom.

“Ford’s 2018 F-150 Police Responder is the perfect all-terrain law enforcement vehicle,” said Stephen Tyler, Ford’s police brand marketing manager. “Aside from its industry-first on-road pursuit capability, this purpose-built pickup can comfortably seat five, while providing capability in off-road patrol situations for officers in rural environments patrolled by sheriff’s departments, border patrol operations and the Department of Natural Resources.”

Additional F-150 Police Responder performance enhancements include a police-calibrated brake system with upgraded calipers and pad friction material, upgraded front-stabilizer bar for improved braking and handling and 18-inch alloy wheels with all-terrain tires. An upfit-ready interior features a column shifter with center-seat delete, heavy-duty cloth front seats with slim bolsters and anti-stab plates, vinyl rear seating and heavy-duty vinyl flooring for easy cleanup.

A high-output 240-amp alternator is included to support on-board electrical devices, along with a police-calibrated speedometer, and engine hour and engine idle hour meters. Underbody skid plates protect the truck from curbs and rough terrain. A standard class IV hitch gives F-150 Police Responder best-in-class towing capability of 7,000 pounds.

F-150 Police Responder joins the broadest lineup of law enforcement vehicles in the industry. From its Police Responder Hybrid Sedan – the first pursuit-rated hybrid police vehicle – and market-leading Police Interceptor Sedan and Utility, to the Special Service F-150 and Expedition, Special Service Police Sedan and Transit Prisoner Transport Vehicle, Ford offers the right vehicles for a variety of law enforcement needs.

