Ford reveals electrifying, better-connected future for best selling commercial vehicle range at ‘Go Further’

New electrified vehicles, connected services and strategic partnerships will help Ford to deliver greater productivity for commercial vehicle customers across Europe, the company today revealed at a special “Go Further” experience in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Outlining the commercial vehicle solutions that will begin supporting European businesses in some cases from later this year, Ford today:

Announced a new all-electric Ford Transit van anticipated for volume launch in 2021*

Unveiled a new Tourneo Custom Plug-In Hybrid eight-seat people mover that will be available to European customers from late 2019

Announced a new initiative targeting 100 per cent uptime for commercial vehicle operators via a usage-based maintenance system supported by real-time data

Previewed the new FordPass Pro app, specifically designed to support smaller firms and owner drivers to maximise their productivity, to be launched later this year

Announced an expanded Qualified Vehicle Modifier (QVM) programme for commercial vehicle converters, now with 100 accredited partners in Europe, and a plan to double the number by 2020.

“Commercial customers need smarter, more integrated solutions, built around a connected business environment,” said Hans Schep, general manager, Commercial Vehicles, Ford of Europe. “Ford provides tough, flexible vehicles with a choice of fuel-efficient and electrified powertrains, and Ford’s inbuilt modem is a game-changer, enabling smart commercial vehicle solutions to help customers to manage their fleets – so they can get on with their business.”

Ford was Europe’s No. 1 commercial vehicle brand for the fourth consecutive year in 2018, based on full year sales in its European 20 markets. Last year saw Ford’s best commercial vehicle sales volume in 25 years, selling 380,900 commercial vehicles in its European 20 markets, up more than 8 per cent compared with 2017.

Electrifying commercial vehicles

An innovative line-up of Ford electrified commercial vehicles will offer a comprehensive choice of powertrain solutions to suit a full range of different customer usage cases.

Previewed by a working prototype vehicle at the “Go Further” event, the new all-electric Transit will enter production in 2021, contributing to cleaner, quieter towns and cities, and reduced running costs for commercial vehicle users.

Designed to address the needs of urban operators for a practical and versatile load-carrier with zero-emission driving capability, the all-electric Transit will be available in multiple body styles, with a competitive payload and built-in connectivity, delivering full Transit capability and durability. The electric powertrain is being engineered to provide a practical daily driving range for city-based businesses, to be maintained in all weather conditions and throughout the working life of the vehicle.

Already today, through its joint project with StreetScooter, Ford is providing an all-electric solution targeted at the last-mile delivery sector. The Transit-based StreetScooter WORK XL, assembled at the Ford plant in Cologne, Germany, features an all-electric powertrain and is currently in service with Deutsche Post DHL in Germany. Later this year, WORK XL vehicles will begin pilots with a range of other businesses in Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium.

For operators that need to travel in and out of low-emission zones in urban areas, Ford’s Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid van offers zero-emission driving capability with no range anxiety. Ford is the first volume manufacturer to offer plug-in hybrid technology in the one-tonne van segment, and the new model will go on sale in late 2019.

The Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid’s front wheels are driven exclusively by an electric motor/generator, powered by a 13.6 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, with Ford’s multi-award-winning 1.0-litre EcoBoost petrol engine acting as a range extender. The advanced hybrid powertrain targets a zero-emission driving range of up to 50 km (31 miles) or 500 km (310 miles) using the range extender.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Ford Motor Company