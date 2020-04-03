Ford releases 2020 proxy statement, announces virtual annual meeting date

Ford Motor Company today published its 2020 proxy statement and announced the date for the company’s virtual annual meeting.

The proxy statement outlines three company proposals and two shareholder proposals. Company proposals include the election of 13 directors, an advisory vote on compensation of this year’s named executive officers, and ratification of the independent registered public accounting firm.

The annual meeting will take place online at 8:30 a.m. EDT, Thursday, May 14. Shareholders can listen, vote and submit questions by logging in at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/FORD2020.

The proxy statement and details of the virtual annual meeting can be viewed in the Financials and Filings section at www.shareholder.ford.com, in the Financials and Filings section under Annual Reports and Proxy Statements.

