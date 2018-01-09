Ford records highest ever CV sales in 2017

Ford recorded its highest ever commercial vehicle (CV) sales of 123,958 in 2017, while marking 41 consecutive years of car sales leadership and 52 years of commercial vehicle (CV) sales leadership in the UK.

With the extension of its scrappage scheme into 2018, Ford is carrying significant sales momentum into 2018, extending its leadership in total vehicle, cars and CV sales.

Highlights of the official full-year 2017 figures issued by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) include:

Ford is the number one UK car brand for 41 successive years.

Ford commercial vehicles have been the UK’s favourite for 52 years.

Fiesta is the UK best-seller for the ninth successive year.

Ford CV sales are the highest ever at 123,958.

Andy Barratt, Ford of Britain chairman and managing director, said: “Our CV sales growth was particularly positive in an increasingly challenging market. Ford has consistently provided UK customers with the most appealing vehicle range and our CV line-up is the best ever, offering class-leading vehicles in all key segments.

“We continue to carry sales momentum into 2018 with the extension of our popular scrappage scheme through to the end of March, and we continue the launch of the all-new Fiesta with the Active and ST models completing the line-up of our most technologically advanced small car later this year.”

According to the official SMMT figures, full year car sales in the UK in 2017 were down 5.7 per cent at 2,540,617 registrations, compared with 2016. Ford sold 287,396 cars in the UK last year, with a market share of 11.3 per cent and 78,934 sales ahead of its nearest rival.

Ford is also the clear leader in retail car sales, which most accurately reflect the preferences of private buyers. Ford’s December retail car sales share was 10.6 per cent, 2.8 percentage points ahead of its nearest rival. For the full year, Ford’s retail car sales share was 11.7 per cent, a lead of 4.0 percentage points.

The Ford Fiesta is the UK best-seller for the ninth consecutive year, recording registrations of 94,533 for the full year; 19,928 sales and 0.7 percentage points of market share ahead of its nearest competitor.

Ford’s comprehensive CV range helped deliver Ford’s best ever commercial vehicle sales in 2017. Figures from the SMMT showed UK CV sales in 2017 were 370,162, down 3.5 per cent, compared with 2016. Ford CV sales in 2017 of 123,958 were up by 3.4 per cent compared with 2016.

Ford Transit has led the UK CV sector from its launch in 1965 and Ford’s CV range secured a 32.2 per cent share in 2017, up from 30.6 per cent in 2016. Ford’s CV sales lead increased in 2017 to 79,986, and 20.8 percentage points ahead of its nearest rival.

The Ford Transit Custom was sixth in total vehicle sales in 2017, with a rise of 4.5 per cent and total sales of 52,277, twice those of its nearest competitor.

Ford commercial vehicles lead all of their respective segments for the full year, including the Ford Transit Connect which achieved record sales in 2017; 19,805 up over 27 per cent compared with 2016.

