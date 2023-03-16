Ford Pro working with Ernst & Young LLP to help customers understand electric vehicle tax credits

Ford Pro™ is expanding its one-stop shop for commercial customers with the announcement of a new program designed to help fleets understand Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) electric vehicle tax credits.

DEARBORN, Mich., March 16, 2023 – Ford Pro™ is expanding its one-stop shop for commercial customers with the announcement of a new program designed to help fleets understand Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) electric vehicle tax credits. Ford’s commercial division is working with professional services firm Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) to help provide customers with information on potentially valuable tax credits and incentives designed to make electric vehicle adoption more affordable.

Under the IRA, commercial customers may qualify for potential electric vehicle tax credits of up to $7,500 per EV purchased. Ford vehicles that may qualify for IRA tax credits include the 2023 E-Transit™ van and 2023 F-150® Lightning™ pickup, as well as the 2023 Mustang® Mach-E® SUV and 2023 Escape® plug-in hybrid. Businesses that purchase and install Ford Pro Charging equipment may also qualify for IRA tax credits.

“Businesses tell us they want to better understand incentives to adopt EVs, including charging, especially as it pertains to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act,” said Ted Cannis, Ford Pro CEO. “This is another way we’re expanding Ford Pro’s one-stop services to help commercial customers simplify and potentially lower the total cost of owning and operating their fleets.”

The complimentary service is open to all Ford commercial customers who have been assigned a Ford Fleet Identification Number (FIN). Customers who qualify for a FIN include those with fleets of 15 vehicles or more, or customers who are currently purchasing five vehicles.

This information is available at no cost to eligible Ford Pro commercial customers and includes a one-time, 30-minute session. Helping provide clarity on IRA tax incentives is one more way Ford Pro is serving commercial customers – alongside vehicles, software, services, charging and financing solutions. To learn more about the potential benefits of the IRA and schedule an appointment, please visit fordpro.com.

Based on S&P Global Mobility CY1985-2022 US TIPNet Registrations excluding registration to individuals. TIP Registrations prior to 2010 do not include all GVW 1 and 2 vehicles. Based on 2022 CY Motor Intelligence Data.

SOURCE: Ford