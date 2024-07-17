Ford Pro rolls out complimentary EV chargers to California businesses

California-based businesses can now get the Ford Pro™ Smart Charging Bundle, a new initiative to help make it easier for businesses to add electric vehicles to their fleet

Ford Pro™, Ford Motor Company’s commercial division, introduces the Ford Pro Smart Charging Bundle to California, one of America’s larger commercial fleet markets.

Charging operations for electric vehicle fleets can be complex. The Ford Pro Smart Charging Bundle aims to help California businesses with electric vehicles in their fleet while improving operations and reducing upfront and ongoing EV charging costs. The bundle offers a complimentary Ford Pro Level 2 48-amp charger or a Level 2 80-amp charger for depot and workplace charging to businesses subscribed to Ford Pro Charging software.

Going electric for businesses isn’t just about lowering environmental impacts, it’s about the bottom line. The all-electric E-Transit™ requires no gasoline, scheduled maintenance is estimated to be 48 percent less than a gas-powered 2024 Transit®1, and businesses can use the smart charging software to schedule charging during off-peak hours when utility costs are typically lower.

The new automated demand-to-grid response solution in Ford Pro’s Charging Software reacts to grid events in California such as high local demand by automatically pausing charging, alerting the customer, and resuming charging when the event is over. This can help reduce the burden on the grid and reduce the risk of brownouts and blackouts for a more resilient power system. Ford Pro will manage the enrollment process for customers in California grid demand response programs that manage grid capacity, energy programs, and emergency load programs as well as the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) carbon credits program.

“California is an EV pioneer, and new regulations aim to accelerate businesses’ electric transition,” said Ted Cannis, Ford Pro CEO. “We’re here to do the heavy lifting and help companies navigate the complexities of electrification, helping them be more productive and efficient as they add EVs to their fleet. Our smart charging software helps businesses effectively manage their charging operations, including scheduled charging to avoid peak periods when electricity is in high demand at high rates and automated participation in grid events.”

Always-On Solutions

Ford Pro delivers an always-on, connected customer experience through a comprehensive, integrated suite of solutions including vehicles, charging, software, financing, fleet management, and service for all commercial and government customers.

Ford is the leading global commercial vehicle brand and America’s best-selling line of commercial vehicles for 39 consecutive years,2 featuring BUILT FORD TOUGH® commercial trucks and vans integrated with Ford Pro software and services.

This includes America’s best-selling electric truck, F-150® Lightning®,3 America’s best-selling electric van, E-Transit4 America’s best-selling line of all-electric commercial vehicles, Class 1-7 trucks, and vans,5 America’s best-selling commercial van, Transit®,6 and America’s best-selling trucks for 47 consecutive years, F-Series®.7

Click here to learn more about the Ford Pro Smart Charging Bundle and the extensive catalog of commercial solutions available at FordPro.com.

SOURCE: Ford