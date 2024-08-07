Ford Pro launches 2025 Ford Police Interceptor Utility nationwide

The upgraded 2025 Ford Police Interceptor® Utility – part of America's best-selling police vehicle lineup1 – is on patrol, shipping to law enforcement agencies now, including the standard hybrid powertrain which can potentially help save agencies on costs associated with fuel due to unnecessary idle times

Ford Pro announces that the new 2025 Ford Police Interceptor®Utility (PIU), with the popular hybrid powertrain option, is shipping to police agencies across the country extending America’s best-selling lineup of Police Vehicles1.

As America’s best-selling police vehicle1, the Ford PIU continues to set the bar for pursuit-rated law enforcement vehicles with a standard hybrid powertrain option. The hybrid system powers onboard equipment even when the gas engine is off, contributing to a potential savings of up to 838 gallons of fuel per year. This translates to projected cost reductions of approximately $17,500 over a 6-year ownership term with gas at $3.50 per gallon.

“Officers often have long idle times when on patrol, so the hybrid powertrain is a popular choice,” said Lindsey Bertino, Ford Pro Police Vehicle Marketing Manager. “We’ve also standardized popular features like the Police Perimeter Alert, for more situational awareness and new officer safety features simplifying the ordering process for fleet managers.”

All this is above and beyond the fact that PIU was designed and tested to pass the Ford 75-mph rear-impact crash test goals to help keep officers safe out on the highways2, earning the vehicle’s pursuit-rated, pursuit-tested distinction.

Safety on the beat

The 2025 Ford Police Interceptor Utility comes standard with features designed to help ensure officer safety and productivity. The Police Perimeter Alert system detects moving threats around the vehicle, automatically activating the rear camera, sounding a chime, rolling up windows, and locking the doors, so that officers can monitor their surroundings at different sensitivity levels and complete tasks inside the vehicle. When officers must exit the vehicle quickly, Police Engine Idle, lets officers lock the vehicle and take the keys with them, but allows the engine to remain running to power the onboard equipment.

Available ballistic panels can be added to the front door panels that provide level III+ or IV+ protection. Level III+ can help resist many handgun and non-armor-piercing bullets up to .30 caliber, while level IV+ panels provide protection against up to .30-caliber armor-piercing rifle ammunition.

Newly standard Advanced Driver-Assist technology3 such as Automatic Emergency Braking, BLIS® (Blind Spot Monitoring with Cross-traffic Alert), Rear Parking Sensors, Reverse Brake Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Braking provides driving assurance for officers in various scenarios.

The power of choice and new features

Departments can choose from three powertrain options to fit the needs of their community, beat, and budget.

3.3-liter direct-injected V6 with hybrid system (AWD): 318 horsepower, and 322 lb.-ft. of torque. 4,5

3.3L V6 gas engine (AWD):285 horsepower,260 lbs. ft. of torque. 5

3.0L V6 EcoBoost® engine (AWD): 400 horsepower and 415 lbs. ft. of torque.5,6

Technology and features that help officers and fleet managers during every shift.

New standard 12.3-inch LCD digital instrument cluster with certified speedometer for clearer information display during operation

Manual Police Pursuit Mode with a steering wheel activation button allows officers to easily put the vehicle into a high-performance tuning configuration without taking their hands off the wheel

Standard Police Perimeter Alert system and Police Engine Idle feature

Police Dark Car feature to help law enforcement remain discrete during stakeout

Ford Pro Vehicle Integration System 2.0 for easier customization

Advanced over-the-air capabilities for seamless updates7

Four remappable switches are integrated into the steering wheel and connect the driver with installed equipment the department needs so they can easily control lights, sirens, speakers, K9 door releases and other police applications. There’s also an available lockable vault for convenient storage of weapons, ammunition, or critical evidence. PIU also comes standard with Police Accessory Independent Timed-Release Output (PAITRO), which is a two-part security system for the cargo area. A front seat occupant pushes the overhead release button and has 45 seconds to walk to the liftgate and press a second button to make it open. This prevents unauthorized access and maintains the security of the rear cargo area.

The 2025 PIU comes also standard with a different kind of backup – a Ford modem, with the option to subscribe to Ford Pro Telematics8. This service provides real-time vehicle data on vehicle performance and service needs to help agency fleet managers anticipate and plan maintenance, helping increase uptime and productivity.

Comprehensive law enforcement line-up

The 2025 Ford Police Interceptor Utility is assembled at Chicago Assembly Plant9 in Chicago, Illinois and is a part of Ford’s comprehensive line-up of America’s best-selling police vehicles1, which includes the pursuit-rated 2024 F-150® Police Responder®, Expedition®/MAX SSV, and Transit® Prisoner Transport Vehicle models. To learn more about the 2025 Ford Police Interceptor Utility please visit the media site or FordPro.com.

SOURCE: Ford