Ford Pro Insure, powered by Pie, now includes commercial auto coverage in Indiana and Wisconsin

Ford Credit works with insurtech Pie Insurance to deliver commercial auto insurance through Ford subsidiary The American Road Insurance Company (TARIC)

Ford Pro business owners have work to do, and Ford Pro Insure* can help with that as part of the Ford Pro commercial one-stop shop. Indiana and Wisconsin are the latest states to join the rollout of Ford Pro Insure commercial vehicle coverage.

“There are nearly 1 million small businesses in Indiana and Wisconsin that make up more than 99 percent of total businesses in each of their states. The right commercial auto insurance can help them run efficient and productive fleets. Enter Ford Pro Insure,” said Craig Carrington, executive vice president of Ford Pro FinSimple, Ford Credit’s brand that includes commercial financing and insurance. “As we expand, Ford Pro Insure adds one more link in the end-to-end support delivered through Ford Pro’s suite of products and services.”

Ford Pro Insure, underwritten by Ford subsidiary The American Road Insurance Company (TARIC) and available through managing general agent Pie Insurance, covers commercial vehicles purchased through Ford Pro and other channels.

“Pie’s mission is to empower small businesses to thrive by making commercial insurance affordable and as easy as pie,” said Dax Craig, co-founder and president of Pie. “Ford Pro Insure offerings have been growing strategically and, with the addition of Indiana and Wisconsin, coverage is available to small business owners across five states. We’re excited to continue to work with the team to expand to even more states this year in order to help small business owners across the country reduce the overall cost of fleet ownership and focus on what matters most – running their businesses.”

Ford Pro FinSimple finances business and governmental fleets and solutions as businesses convert to electric vehicles, with a team of commercial sales and servicing experts, as part of the Ford Pro ecosystem. Pie specializes in commercial insurance for small businesses and is providing distribution, underwriting, servicing and claims for Ford Pro Insure customers.

SOURCE: Ford