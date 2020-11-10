Ford: Playing it safe. There is no other way to launch self-driving cars

Over the last several decades, Ford and the rest of the auto industry have spent a vast amount of resources developing robust, comprehensive processes to ensure we design and deploy safe vehicles, because we care about the safety of our customers.

That same mindset dominates how Ford approaches the introduction of self-driving cars. Just as decades of experience have given us safe and reliable development processes for human-driven cars, we need to draw upon that experience and develop the same processes for self-driving ones.

That’s why we’re so excited to have Chris Gerdes assist the team at Ford Autonomous Vehicles LLC. In his new position as safety advisor to Ford, Chris will play a meaningful role in the creation of these safety processes — the very processes that will help us understand when we can be confident that our self-driving vehicles are safe and ready for deployment.

