Ford performance to offer Ford GT ’67 Heritage Edition as tribute livery to historic 1967 Le Mans Winner

The Ford GT will be available in a new limited-edition Heritage theme honouring the GT40 Mark IV race car driven to victory by Dan Gurney and A.J. Foyt at Le Mans in 1967. The car will feature unique interior and exterior colour themes, and an exclusive wheel finish.

“In creating a worthy successor to the ’66 Heritage edition, we logically looked at our next historic Le Mans victory with the all-American team of Dan Gurney and A.J. Foyt,” said Dave Pericak, global director, Ford Performance. “The Ford GT ’67 Heritage edition pays homage to that win, with a modern take on one of the most important vehicles in Ford’s storied history of racing.”

The Ford GT ’67 Heritage edition features a gloss-finish Race Red exterior with white stripes and exposed carbon package. The car sports Frozen White No. 1 hood and door graphics, and 20-inch one-piece forged aluminum wheels in silver satin clearcoat with black wheel nuts. Red callipers and silver rearview mirror caps complete the look.

The interior features new leather trimming for the carbon fibre seats, with red accent stitching, which carries over to the steering wheel. The seat belt webbing is now red and the paddle shifters are anodised grey. Satin dark stainless appliqués are used on the instrument panel, door register bezels and x-brace.

Each ’67 Heritage edition car also features a unique serialised identification plate, plus exposed matte carbon fibre door sills, air register pods and centre console.

“The first Heritage edition car was a huge success, honouring our history with a modern interpretation of the Le Mans winner,” said Garen Nicoghosian, exterior design manager for the car. “Continuing with a Ford GT based on the winning GT40 Mark IV race car was simply something we needed to do.”

The Ford GT ’67 Heritage edition can be viewed at FordGT.com using the configuration tool. Limited quantities will be available for the forthcoming model year.

