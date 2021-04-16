Ford performance debuts new lightweight carbon fiber upgrade parts, boosting track-focused style of Mustang Shelby GT500

Ford Performance Parts today revealed four new aftermarket carbon fiber components for the exterior of the Mustang Shelby® GT500®.

Showcased at a GT500 track tour event at Texas International Speedway outside Dallas, the parts are the first aftermarket carbon fiber accessories offered by Ford Performance for the pinnacle pony car since the latest-generation GT500 debuted last year. All four components go on sale today at performanceparts.ford.com.

The new easy-to-install carbon fiber Ford Performance Parts, parts numbers and MSRPs are:

Hood vent and rain tray kit, M-16612-C20, $1,185

Front splitter with belly pan for placement at car’s lower, forward-leading edge and under section, M-16601-MCF, $1,820

Front bumper insert that fits between car’s upper and lower grille intakes, M-17750-MCF, $1,150

Rear decklid trim panel, M-16600-MCF, $575

“Authenticity and personalization are what our Mustang Shelby GT500 customers want, and our new carbon fiber performance accessories provide an elevated track-proven look from every angle,” said Mark Wilson, Ford North America vehicle personalization, planning and operations manager. “Beyond leveraging this high-performance material to reduce weight, we track-tested and validated its durability at Ford Performance Racing School in North Carolina.”

Each carbon fiber component delivers high strength and rigidity with low-specific weight and is crafted to withstand the high-energy forces generated by competition at the track or drag strip.

The weight of the carbon fiber hood vent and rain tray kit is trimmed to four pounds – half the weight of the corresponding stock part. The front splitter with belly pan drops from seven pounds to four, the front bumper insert weighs just one pound, and the decklid trim panel weighs two pounds. Combined, the pieces weigh nine pounds less than the stock components.

The new parts provide additional authentic carbon fiber options for Shelby GT500 buyers. They are separate from components offered as part of the Shelby GT500 Carbon Fiber Track Package, which includes 20-inch carbon fiber wheels, exposed carbon fiber instrument panel and GT4 track wing, splitter wickers and more.

SOURCE: Ford