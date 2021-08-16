Ford-owned Spin announces global integration with Google Maps, helping users take advantage of Spin e-bikes and e-scooters as they plan their journeys

Spin, the micromobility unit of Ford Motor Company, is working with Google Maps to provide e-scooters and e-bikes as a transportation option on the platform in Spin’s markets

People using Google Maps for efficient and reliable journey planning are now able to discover Spin e-scooters and e-bikes when given route options for their journeys. When looking for directions, Google Maps users can easily locate Spin vehicles in 84 towns, cities and campuses in the United States, Canada, Germany, and Spain.

Google Maps users are able to see, in real-time, the nearest available Spin e-bike or e-scooter, including how long it will take to walk to the vehicle, as well as the estimated battery range and expected arrival time. Users will then be directed to the Spin app to pay for the vehicle, unlock it and take their ride.

“With this integration, Spin is making it easier for millions of Google Maps users to easily incorporate shared bikes and scooters into their daily trips,” commented Ben Bear, CEO of Spin. “Our goal is to make it as low friction as possible for consumers to plan multi-modal journeys. It needs to be just as easy, and even more convenient to get around with bikes, buses, trains and scooters as it is with a personal car. This collaboration with Google is our biggest platform integration yet with many more in the pipeline.”

Micromobility is continuing to gain traction to become a mainstream transportation solution for those living in urban areas or campuses. As e-scooters and e-bikes are being increasingly built into journey-planning platforms, residents and visitors can more easily take a multimodal approach to the way they get around cities. This latest integration follows Spin’s recent addition into a number of global and regional journey planning platforms such as CityMapper, Moovit, Transit and Kölner Verkehrs-Betriebe (KVB).

SOURCE: Ford