Ford opens Cologne EV Center – home of a new generation of electric vehicles – first carbon neutral assembly plant

The Ford Cologne Electric Vehicle Center officially opens following a $2 billion investment to transform the historic plant, first founded in 1930

Ford today opened the Cologne Electric Vehicle Center, a hi-tech production facility in Germany that will build Ford’s new generation of electric passenger vehicles for millions of European customers.

Ford has transformed its historic plant in Niehl, Cologne – first founded in 1930 – as part of a $2 billion investment which represents a major vote of confidence in skilled German manufacturing jobs and the future of automotive production in Europe.

Designed to be highly efficient, the 125-hectare site is equipped with a brand-new production line, battery assembly and state-of-the-art tooling and automation, enabling an annual production capacity of 250,000+ EVs. Following the successes of Mustang Mach-E, E-Transit and F-150 Lightning, Ford recently unveiled its fourth EV globally, the electric Explorer, which will be the first electric vehicle to be produced in Cologne, followed by a second electric vehicle, a sports crossover.

The Cologne EV Center will be Ford’s first carbon neutral assembly plant to open globally and supports the company’s commitment to reach carbon neutrality across its entire European footprint of facilities, logistics and direct suppliers by 2035.

“Opening the Cologne EV Center is the start of a new generation of clean manufacturing and electric vehicles in Europe,” said Bill Ford, Executive Chair. “This facility will now be one of the most efficient and environmentally responsible plants in the entire industry. I am thrilled to continue working toward a zero emissions future for our children and grandchildren.”

Federal Chancellor, Olaf Scholz said, “The Electric Vehicle Center represents a fresh start and is the largest investment in the company’s history at the Ford plant in Cologne. This is good news for Cologne, for the auto industry in Germany, for e-mobility and for the new era.”

From the Model A to the new electric Explorer: A new era for Ford in Europe

The opening of the Cologne EV Center is the latest chapter in the long history of the Ford Cologne plant, which has been at the heart of the European automotive industry since 1930. Iconic vehicles built at the site have included the Ford Model A, Taunus, Capri, Granada, and Fiesta.

For more than 90 years, the Ford plant in Cologne, producing over 18 million cars, has been one of Ford’s most efficient plants worldwide and has enabled freedom of mobility for millions of Europeans across generations.

“The Cologne EV Center signals the start of a new era for Ford in Europe,” said Martin Sander, general manager of Ford Model e Europe. “We are once again redefining auto manufacturing, implementing advanced technologies to build fully connected, software-defined vehicles that meet our customers’ demand for zero emission mobility.”

At the core of the Cologne EV Center are digital advancements that connect machines, vehicles and workers. Implementing self-learning machines, autonomous transport systems and big data management in real time are integral to improve the efficiency of the production processes and get better over time, assuring high quality.

Ford is also going a step further to support, not supersede human excellence. New cognitive and collaborative robots, and augmented reality solutions will support its employees and will increase efficiencies and data exchange with other plants to share experiences in real time.

A carbon neutral electric vehicle centre – Ford is turning its Road to Better plan into reality

To achieve carbon neutrality, Ford will reduce the use of energy and emissions in the plant by the installation of new processes, machinery, and technologies. All electricity and natural gas required to operate the facility is carbon neutral based on being 100 per cent certified renewable electricity and biomethane.

The heat required to warm the facility and processes is carbon neutral, as the local energy provider will offset the corresponding emissions from the assembly plant on behalf of Ford. The heat is generated by an external power plant and waste incineration plant and provided through a dedicated steam network to Ford.

The local energy provider plans to reduce their operating emissions for this heat delivery by approximately 60 per cent in 2026 and then eliminate these emissions completely by 2035. Once fully operational, Ford Cologne’s EV Center will be independently certified as carbon neutral. This independent certification will be audited and reconciled on a regular basis against purchasing high quality carbon offsets for any remaining emissions.

The technological upgrade of the Ford Cologne EV Center is accompanied by an ecological improvement of biodiversity and the ecological balance of the existing factory greenspace. Installed measures include a new perennial forb vegetation, change of ecologically poor grass areas to wildflower meadows and insect hotels as well as bat and bird habitats.

“The carbon neutral Cologne EV Center is a leading automotive industry showcase for the switch from traditional auto manufacturing to electric vehicle production,” concluded Sander. “The facilities and processes have been designed by our engineers to maximise efficiency and minimise environmental impact, helping Ford become carbon neutral in Europe and supporting our global decarbonisation plan.”

