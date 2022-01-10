Ford of Europe names Martin Sander GM, passenger vehicles, and chair of Ford-Werke GmbH management board

Ford is taking another significant step to accelerate the transformation of its European business and create an entirely fresh product line of electric vehicles and mobility services that are redefining what it means to own and drive Ford

The company today announced that Martin Sander has been appointed general manager, Passenger Vehicles, Ford of Europe, and chair of the management board of Ford-Werke GmbH, effective June 1. Sander’s assignments, which combine two senior leadership positions, reflect Ford’s commitment to build a thriving business around battery electric vehicles in Europe.

Sander brings significant automotive industry experience following a 25-year career at Volkswagen Group, where he held various senior leadership positions in North America, the U.K. and Europe, and most recently was senior vice president of Sales, Europe, at Audi AG.

Sander and his team will be responsible for accelerating Ford’s delivery of iconic, fully electrified, and connected passenger vehicles, leading all initiatives that collectively create a superior digital customer experience for Ford passenger vehicles in Europe.

Sander will take over responsibilities previously held by Roelant de Waard and Gunnar Herrmann, both of whom elected to retire at the end of last year. He will report to Stuart Rowley, president, Ford of Europe.

“Martin is a highly experienced leader with a wealth of global experience,” said Rowley. “His drive, leadership and new thinking will speed the transformation of our passenger vehicle business in Europe to provide customers with new connected experiences.”

Sander will be based in Cologne, the home of Ford’s European passenger vehicle business and site of the Cologne Electrification Centre, where the first all-electric passenger vehicle will roll off the production lines starting next year.

Born in Hildesheim, Germany, Sander holds a degree in mechanical engineering from the Technical University of Braunschweig. He currently resides in Ingolstadt, Germany, and is married with two children.

