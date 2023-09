Ford of Canada has agreed to continue negotiations beyond the September 18, 11:59 p.m. ET deadline to achieve a tentative agreement

The following statement is attributable to Steven Majer, vice president, Human Resources, Ford Motor Company of Canada, Limited.

Ford of Canada has agreed to continue negotiations beyond the September 18, 11:59 p.m. ET deadline to achieve a tentative agreement. We will continue to work collaboratively with Unifor to create a blueprint for the automotive industry that supports a vibrant and sustainable future in Canada.

SOURCE: Ford