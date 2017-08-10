Ford names Sarah-Jayne Williams as its first Director of Smart Mobility in Europe

Ford has announced that Sarah-Jayne Williams will join the company in September as its first director for Smart Mobility in Europe.

She will report to Ford of Europe president and CEO, Steven Armstrong, and to John Larsen, Ford’s vice president, Global Operations, Smart Mobility. She will focus on future mobility solutions for Europe, and will work out of the new Ford Smart Mobility Innovation Office in London.

“We’re delighted to welcome Sarah-Jayne to the Ford team in Europe. Her role is to tackle urban transportation challenges and opportunities, and respond to the growth of the sharing economy by defining and implementing Ford of Europe’s Smart Mobility strategy. She will focus on accelerating the launch of mobility services across Europe through collaboration, especially with cities, innovation and growing the existing team,” said Steven Armstrong.

Sarah-Jayne will be responsible for Ford’s continuing expansion into the mobility arena and lead its new transport initiatives, addressing the needs of major European cities. She will support Ford’s global City Solutions team by working closely with European city planners, public transport agencies and communities to create solutions for the changing needs of both urban dwellers and cities.

Recent European initiatives have included the announcement of a trial later this year of a fleet of plug in hybrid electric (PHEV) Transit delivery vans working with Transport for London and other fleet partners prior to the vehicle going into production in 2019, and in future may include shared services like ridesharing.

Commenting on her new position, Sarah-Jayne said: “The auto industry is on the cusp of a revolution as great as that when Henry Ford first made the car accessible to the masses over 100 years ago. I’m looking forward to joining the Ford team and to being part of its adventure into the world of Smart Mobility.”

For the past 14 years, Sarah-Jayne was at BearingPoint, a global business consulting firm where she was a partner in the Automotive team and led the company-wide Connected Car Centre of Excellence. She has worked with OEMs and automotive leasing providers to design and deliver new business models, digital strategies and connected car services.

Sarah-Jayne also has been an active leader in diversity programs and established the BearingPoint Foundation, which channels BearingPoint’s corporate social responsibility activities. Prior to joining the consulting industry, Sarah-Jayne worked for Motorola leading its business and technology transformation programs.

She has published work on connected cars, data privacy, digital customer behaviors, world class digital organisations, and co-authored the book “Customer Paradoxes in a Digital World”. Sarah-Jayne also is a past winner of the Management Consulting Association award for Marketing Consultant of the Year, and a joint team winner with Jaguar Land Rover for the 2015 Management Consulting Association Digital and Technology Project of the Year for Connected Car.

Sarah-Jayne studied Modern Languages and has a Masters degree in Business Management from the University of Bath. She enjoys hiking, sea kayaking and adventure racing.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.