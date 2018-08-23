Ford names new leaders in manufacturing, government affairs

Ford Motor Company today is announcing the retirement of two accomplished global leaders. Bruce Hettle, group vice president of Manufacturing and Labor Affairs, will retire Oct. 1 after a 32-year career with the automaker. Steve Biegun, who has served as Ford’s vice president of International Government Affairs for the past 14 years, retires Aug. 31.,

“I want to recognize the truly significant contributions of Bruce and Steve and thank them for their many years of service,” said Jim Hackett, Ford president and CEO. “Both have played critical roles in the success of Ford Motor Company globally and have set the stage well as we continue to deliver the products and experiences to become the world’s most trusted company.”

Gary Johnson, 54, will take leadership of Ford’s Global Manufacturing and Labor Affairs activities, overseeing the global operations of 67 assembly, stamping and powertrain plants. Johnson is also responsible for worldwide engineering support for stamping, vehicle and powertrain manufacturing, as well as material planning, logistics, the Ford production system, and labor affairs. He will report to Joe Hinrichs, executive vice president and president, Global Operations.

A 32-year Ford veteran, Johnson has served in a variety of leadership roles, including as vice president, Manufacturing, for both North America and Asia Pacific. While leading manufacturing in Asia, Johnson oversaw the construction of 10 new manufacturing facilities in the region – seven in China, two in India and one in Thailand – the company’s largest expansion in 50 years.

“Under Bruce’s leadership, Ford has achieved world-class levels of manufacturing excellence, and worked together with our labor partners to continuously improve quality and competitiveness,” Hinrichs said. “We’re fortunate to have someone of Gary’s global experience and deep knowledge to continue to raise the bar and lead us into a new era of innovation in manufacturing.”

Curt Magleby, 59, vice president of U.S. Government Relations, will lead Ford Government and Community Relations on an interim basis. Magleby joined Ford in 1988 and has served in a variety of automotive and public policy roles around the world.

Reporting to Magleby, Michael Sheridan, 55, will lead Ford’s International Government Affairs, building Ford’s relationships with governments around the globe, as well as oversee the company’s trade strategy and political risk assessment. Sheridan has served in a variety of roles in both Washington, D.C., and Canada in his 31 years with Ford.

Sheridan most recently served as director of Global Trade Strategy and Policy leading Ford’s global trade strategy as well as the government relations teams in Canada, Mexico and South America.

“Ford has built strong, constructive relationships around the world to support our business and under Michael’s leadership we have the opportunity to further build trust and cooperation as we expand our operations and services globally,” Magleby said.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.