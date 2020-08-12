Ford Motor Compnay issues three safety recalls in North America

Safety recall for select 2015-18 Ford Edge and 2016-18 Lincoln MKX vehicles

Affected vehicles have front brake jounce hoses that could rupture. A ruptured front brake jounce hose will cause a progressive brake fluid leak. If the brake fluid reservoir is depleted below a certain level, the brake fluid warning indicator light will illuminate. The driver may experience an increase in brake pedal travel, together with a reduction in the rate of deceleration, increasing the risk of a crash.

Ford is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this condition. This action affects 488,594 vehicles in the U.S. and federal territories, 62,876 in Canada and 7,140 in Mexico.

Affected vehicles are as follows:

2015-18 Ford Edge vehicles built at Oakville Assembly Plant from June 25, 2014, to Dec. 21, 2017 and 2016-18 Lincoln MKX vehicles built there from Nov. 11, 2014, to Dec. 21, 2017

Dealers will replace the front brake jounce hoses with new hoses that have a revised braid material. The Ford reference number for this recall is 20S42.

Safety recall for select 2020 Lincoln Corsair vehicles

Affected vehicles may have insufficient clearance between the left and right rear coil springs and the toe link bracket. This may result in a condition in which the spring and bracket touch, potentially wearing away the protective coating on the coil spring. Over time, corrosion due to removal of the protective coating may reduce the full life of the spring and may result in fracture of the spring. A fractured rear coil spring may separate from the vehicle and cause a potential road hazard for traffic following behind, increasing the likelihood of a crash for other vehicles.

Ford is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this condition.

This action affects 2,965 vehicles in the U.S. and federal territories, 491 in Canada and 141 in Mexico. Affected vehicles were built at Louisville Assembly Plant from Jan. 7 to Oct. 21, 2019.

Dealers will inspect the vehicles for proper clearance between the toe link bracket and rear coil spring. If needed, the toe link bracket edge will be trimmed, and a new coil spring will be installed. The Ford reference number for this recall is 20S41.

Safety recall for select 2020 Ford F-150 vehicles

Affected vehicles may have been built with an improper attachment nut used to fasten the positive battery cable (B+) to the starter motor. An improper attachment nut may not provide a secure connection to the starter or the required conductive properties. This could increase the potential for incremental heat generation during a vehicle start cycle, and electrical arcing, which could lead to a fire.

Ford is not aware of any reports of fire, accident or injury related to this condition. This action affects 431 vehicles in the U.S.

Affected vehicles were built at Kansas City Assembly Plant from June 30 to July 1, 2020.

Dealers will replace the starter motor B+ power supply attachment nut. The Ford reference number for this recall is 20S40.

SOURCE: Ford Motor Company