Ford Motor Company reports fourth quarter and full year 2017 results; revenue up, net income higher, adjusted pre-tax profit lower

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) today reported its 2017 fourth quarter and full year financial results. Click here or visit media.ford.com to view the news release and visit shareholder.ford.comto view the slide presentation and access the webcast to Ford’s earnings call, which begins at 5:30 p.m. EST with Jim Hackett, president and chief executive officer, and Bob Shanks, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

