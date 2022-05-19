Ford Motor Company recalls certain 2021 model year Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs for potential under hood fire concern

Ford Motor Company is advising customers of certain 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs – built over a four-month period between late 2020 and early 2021 – to park their vehicles outside and away from structures while Ford investigates the cause of under hood fires

Ford Motor Company is advising customers of certain 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs – built over a four-month period between late 2020 and early 2021 – to park their vehicles outside and away from structures while Ford investigates the cause of under hood fires.

Responding to 16 reported incidents, Ford is recalling 39,013 Expedition and Navigator SUVs in the U.S. built between Dec. 1, 2020 and April 30, 2021. These vehicles may pose a risk of under hood fire, including while the vehicle is parked and off. As of Ford’s filing with NHTSA, there have been no reported incidents with vehicles built before or after these dates.

Ford, which began investigating the issue on March 24, 2022, has not yet established a cause. The incidents are believed to originate in the rear of the engine compartment near the passenger side of the vehicle.

Fourteen of these incidents occurred on vehicles owned by rental companies (across multiple locations) and two were retail customer vehicles. Of the 16 incidents, 12 reportedly occurred while the vehicle was parked and off, one reportedly while the vehicle was parked and on, and three reportedly while the vehicle was in motion.

Ford is treating this recall with a high sense of urgency and will communicate to customers – via FordPass and Lincoln Way app and mail – as soon as it finalizes the list of owners and addresses within the recalled vehicle population.

Ford has not issued instructions to stop driving vehicles under this recall and is not aware of any accidents related to this issue. The company is aware of one reported injury.

“We are working around-the-clock to determine the root cause of this issue and subsequent remedy so that customers can continue to enjoy using their vehicles” said Jeffrey Marentic, General Manager, Ford Passenger Vehicles. “We recognize the importance of staying in touch with our customers until we resolve this matter.”

