Ford Motor Company issues two safety recalls in North America and one safety compliance recall in Canada

Ford Motor Company is issuing two safety recalls in North America and one safety compliance recall in Canada.

Safety recall for select 2019-20 Ford Transit Connect vehicles equipped with the 2.5-liter engine

In affected vehicles, the software calibration for the engine failsafe cooling strategy contains temperature threshold values that are higher than intended. In the event of elevated engine temperatures due to coolant loss, there will be a delay in vehicles invoking the failsafe cooling strategy, resulting in engine temperatures exceeding critical limits. Under severe cases, running the engine at temperatures above critical limits for prolonged periods of time could result in engine damage and increase the risk of fire.

Ford is not aware of any reports of accident, injury or fire related to this condition.

This action affects 2,903 vehicles in the U.S. and federal territories and 584 in Canada. Affected vehicles were built at Valencia Assembly Plant from Aug. 2, 2018, to July 30, 2020.

Dealers will update the powertrain control module. The Ford reference number for this recall is 20S60.

Safety recall for select 2020 Ford Escape vehicles

In affected vehicles, the tire pressure monitoring system may function in a reduced capacity and may intermittently fail to adequately warn a driver of low air pressure in the rear tires. Driving with low tire pressure could lead to poor vehicle handling and control, increasing the risk of a crash.

Ford is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this condition.

This action affects 689 vehicles in the U.S. and 19 in Canada. Affected vehicles were built at Louisville Assembly Plant from June 26, to Aug. 14, 2020.

Dealers will replace the body control module. The Ford reference number for this recall is 20S59.

Safety compliance recall for select 2017-20 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 and GT500 vehicles in Canada only

In affected vehicles, the daytime running lamps may not activate as required. If the daytime running lights do not activate, the vehicle may be less visible to other drivers during the day. The reduced visibility of other drivers may increase the risk of a crash.

Ford is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this condition.

This action affects 833 vehicles in Canada. Affected vehicles were built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant from Sept. 22, 2016, to July 12, 2020.

Dealers will update the body control module software. The Ford reference number for this recall is 20C21.

SOURCE: Ford