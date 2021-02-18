Ford Motor Company issues two safety recalls in North America

Ford Motor Company is issuing two safety recalls in North America.

Safety recall for select vehicles that may have had obsolete Takata service parts installed in collision and theft repairs after the Takata recall was completed

Ford identified that certain Takata airbag modules were not purged from service stock after the parts for the permanent service fix became available. Following extensive investigation and tracing, Ford could not account for some of the obsolete Takata service parts, indicating they may have been installed on vehicles as part of collision or theft repairs.

Ford is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this issue. This recall involves two distinct vehicle populations:

Population 1

Ford used dealer records to identify 1,117 vehicles with collision repairs that may have been done with an obsolete service part after the Takata recall was completed. This involves 1,067 vehicles in the U.S. and federal territories, 49 in Canada and one in Mexico.

The group comprises certain 2004-11 Ford Ranger, 2005-14 Ford Mustang, 2006 Ford GT, 2008-12 Ford Fusion, 2009-11 Mercury Milan, 2010-12 Lincoln MKZ, 2007-10 Ford Edge and 2007-10 Lincoln MKX vehicles.

Dealers will inspect the driver or passenger airbag inflator or module and replace, if necessary.

Population 2

Ford was unable to locate 45 single-stage inflators that are compatible with 2004-06 Ford Ranger vehicles. It is possible that these obsolete Takata service parts were installed for repairs after collision damage or theft.

This population involves 2004-06 Ford Ranger vehicles that had the Takata recall permanent repair performed before the service parts were purged, including 144,340 in the U.S. and federal territories, 8,762 in Canada and five in Mexico.

At the request of the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Ford is issuing a safety recall for all 153,107 of these vehicles, notifying owners that they can visit their dealer for an inspection and, if necessary, an airbag inflator replacement.

Customer notifications will begin the week of March 8. The Ford reference number for this recall is 21S05.

Safety recall for 1,666 Ford Bronco Sport vehicles

Affected 2021 Ford Bronco Sport vehicles were produced with rear suspension modules that may not be fully secured to the subframe. Rear suspension modules with loose or missing bolts may affect the vehicle’s stability, increasing risk of an accident, and may result in reduced rear impact crash performance, increasing the risk of injury.

This action affects 1,640 vehicles in the U.S. and federal territories, 24 in Canada and two in Mexico.

Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this condition.

Affected vehicles were built in Mexico at Hermosillo Stamping and Assembly Plant from July 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.

Dealers will confirm that the rear suspension bolts are secured properly and replace them, if necessary. The Ford reference number for this recall is 21S04.

