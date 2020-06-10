Ford Motor Company issues two safety recalls in North America

Ford Motor Company is issuing two safety recalls in North America. Details are as follows:

Select 2011-15 Ford and Lincoln vehicles for a door latch issue

Affected vehicles may not have had all door latches replaced or correctly replaced when repaired by dealerships under safety recalls 15S16 or 16S30. Safety recalls 15S16 and 16S30 were issued to replace door latches with latch pawl spring tabs that were susceptible to cracking and failure in areas with high thermal loads (i.e., a combination of outdoor air temperature and solar radiation).

A door latch with a fractured pawl spring tab typically results in a “door will not close” condition. If the door latches after repeated attempts to shut it, there is potential for the door to unlatch while driving, increasing the risk of injury.

Ford is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this condition.

This action affects approximately 2.15 million vehicles in the United States and federal territories.

Affected vehicles are as follows:

2011-14 Ford Fiesta vehicles built at Cuautitlán Assembly Plant, Jan. 26, 2010, to Oct. 31, 2013

2012-15 Ford Focus vehicles built at Michigan Assembly Plant, Oct. 4, 2010, to Jan. 31, 2015

2013-14 Ford Fusion vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant, May 11, 2012, to Oct. 31, 2013

2013-14 Lincoln MKZ vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant, July 19, 2012, to Oct. 31, 2013

2013-15 Ford Escape vehicles built at Louisville Assembly Plant, Dec. 23, 2011, to Jan. 31, 2015

2013-15 Ford C-MAX vehicles built at Michigan Assembly Plant, Feb. 2, 2012, to Jan. 31, 2015

2014 Ford Fusion vehicles built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant, June 18, 2013, to Oct. 31, 2013

2014-16 Ford Transit Connect vehicles built at Valencia Body and Assembly Plant, from Aug. 9, 2013, to Feb. 1, 2016

2015 Ford Mustang vehicles built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant, Feb. 14, 2014, to April 30, 2015

2015 Lincoln MKC vehicles built at Louisville Assembly Plant, Nov. 18, 2013, to Jan. 31, 2015

Owners will be given the option to inspect the door latch date codes and child safety locks and submit latch date codes online to confirm if repairs done under safety recalls 15S16 or 16S30 were completed correctly. The online system will provide instant validation that the door latches are OK or the latches cannot be confirmed and require dealer service.

If a customer does not want to do the inspection, has difficulty completing the inspection, or receives an indication that the latches cannot be validated, dealers will inspect the latch date codes and replace latches as needed. The Ford reference number for this recall is 20S30.

Select 2014-17 Ford F-150 vehicles equipped with 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine

In affected vehicles, the brake master cylinder may allow brake fluid to leak from the brake master cylinder front-wheel circuit into the brake booster.

Depending on the amount of brake fluid loss from the brake master cylinder front-wheel circuit into the brake booster, the driver will receive an audible chime, message-center alert, red brake warning indicator in the instrument cluster, and/or may begin to experience a change in brake pedal travel and feel, including increased pedal effort. If a loss of brake fluid is substantial enough to reduce brake function to the front wheels, full braking function will remain in the rear wheel circuit. However, reduced brake function in the front wheels can extend stopping distance, increasing the risk of a crash.

Ford is aware of seven low-speed/low-impact accident allegations with two injuries associated with this issue.

This action affects 292,311 vehicles in the United States and federal territories, 43,536 in Canada and 8,053 in Mexico.

Affected vehicles are as follows:

Select 2015-17 Ford F-150 vehicles built at Dearborn Truck Plant, Oct. 1, 2014, to Aug. 1, 2016

Select 2014-17 Ford F-150 vehicles built at Kansas City Assembly Plant, Sept. 1, 2014, to Aug. 1, 2016

Dealers will replace the brake master cylinder and, if it is leaking, the brake booster will also be replaced. The Ford reference number for this recall is 20S31.

SOURCE: Ford