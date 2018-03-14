Ford Motor Company issues two N.A. Safety recalls

Ford Motor Company is issuing two safety recalls in North America. Details are as follows:

Select 2014-18 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ vehicles for loose steering wheel bolts that could lead to a steering wheel detaching from steering column

Ford is issuing a safety recall in North America for approximately 1.3 million 2014-18 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ vehicles for potentially loose steering wheel bolts that could result in a steering wheel detaching from the steering column.

In affected vehicles, the steering wheel bolt may not maintain torque, allowing the bolt to loosen over time, and if not serviced, a steering wheel could potentially detach and lead to a loss of steering control and increased risk of a crash.

Ford is aware of two accidents with one injury allegedly related to this condition.

Affected vehicles include:

2014-17 Ford Fusion vehicles built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant, Aug. 6, 2013 to Feb. 29, 2016

2014-18 Ford Fusion vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant, July 25, 2013 to March 5, 2018

2014-18 Lincoln MKZ vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant, July 25, 2013 to March 5, 2018

The recall involves approximately 1,378,637 vehicles in North America with 1,301,986 in the United States and federalized territories, 62,479 in Canada and 14,172 in Mexico. The Ford reference number for this recall is 18S08.

Dealers will replace the steering wheel bolt on the vehicle with a longer bolt with more robust thread engagement and larger nylon patch placed properly for proper torque retention— at no cost to customers.

Plus, select 2013-16 Ford Focus with 1.0-liter Fox GTDI engine and B6 manual transmission as well as 2013-15 Ford Fusion with 1.6-liter Sigma GTDI engine and B6 manual transmission vehicles for clutch pressure plate fracture with risk of fire

Ford is issuing a safety recall in North America for approximately 6,000 2013-16 Ford Focus cars with 1.0-liter Fox GTDI engine and B6 manual transmission and 2013-15 Ford Fusion with 1.6-liter GTDI engine and B6 manual transmission vehicles for potential clutch plate fracture with risk of fire.

In affected vehicles, repeated high-energy clutch slip input made while a driver changes gears can lead to premature clutch lining wear, reducing the mechanical properties of pressure plate material. Repeated cyclic heating and cooling events may cause cracks around the outer edge of the pressure plate.

Torque capacity reduction due to clutch lining wear can cause excessive slip, introducing a large amount of energy and heat into the pressure plate. Structural failure or fracture of the pressure plate eventually may occur. Leaking transmission fluid near an ignition source can lead to the risk of an engine compartment fire.

Ford is not aware of any fires, accidents or injuries associated with this issue.

Affected vehicles include:

2013-16 Ford Focus vehicles with 1.0-liter Fox GTDI engines and B6 manual transmissions built at Michigan Assembly Plant, July 21, 2014 to June 30, 2016

2013-15 Ford Fusion vehicles with 1.6-liter Sigma GTDI engines and B6 manual transmissions built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant, March 9, 2012 to June 28, 2014

The recall involves approximately 5,872 vehicles in North America with 5,357 in the United States and 515 in Canada. The Ford reference number for this recall is 18S07.

Dealers will update Focus vehicles with software that will detect and prevent prolonged clutch slip and will evaluate the clutch for wear and replace as needed. Fusions will be updated with a new clutch assembly at no cost to customers.

