Ford Motor Company issues three safety recalls in North America

Ford Motor Company is issuing three safety recalls in North America.

Safety recall for select 2016-20 Lincoln MKX and Nautilus vehicles with 16-way power seats

In affected vehicles, there may be insufficient clearance between the driver and/or front passenger seat wiring harness and the seat cushion pan, which could cause wiring harness abrasion. If certain wires in the seat wiring harness are damaged through contact with the seat cushion frame, the airbag system may not perform as intended in some circumstances, increasing the risk of injuries.

Ford is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this condition. This action affects 19,299 vehicles in the U.S. and federal territories, 4,262 in Canada and 1,023 in Mexico.

Affected vehicles were built at Oakville Assembly Plant from Nov. 11, 2014, to Jan. 24, 2020.

Dealers will install flocking tape on the exposed edge of the 16-way seat cushion frames, inspect the wire harness, and repair or replace as needed. The Ford reference number for this recall is 20S37.

Safety recall for select 2021 Ford F-650 and F-750 vehicles with 7.3-liter engine

Affected vehicles were built without certain thermal protection components intended to reduce the interior cabin floor and seat attachment temperatures. These missing components may include an underbody heat shield, a thermal insulator patch under the floor mat, or covers for the seat bolts and seat pedestal. In vehicles built without these thermal protection components, the interior cabin floor and seat attachments could reach elevated temperatures during certain high-load, high ambient temperature driving conditions. Continuous skin contact with elevated temperatures may lead to skin irritation or a minor burn.

Ford is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this condition. This action affects 1,299 vehicles in the U.S. and 31 in Canada.

Affected vehicles were built at Ohio Assembly Plant from March 18, to June 8, 2020.

Dealers will install the underbody heat shield, thermal insulator patch under the floor mat, seat base covers and seat bolt covers. The Ford reference number for this recall is 20S36.

Safety recall for select 2020 Ford Escape and Transit vehicles

In affected vehicles, the curtain airbag may not inflate properly during deployment, increasing the risk of injury during a crash.

Ford is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this condition. This action affects 68 vehicles in the U.S. and 12 in Canada.

Affected vehicles are as follows:

2020 Ford Escape vehicles built at Louisville Assembly Plant on March 18, 2020

2020 Ford Transit vehicles built at Kansas City Assembly Plant from Feb. 18 to March 19, 2020.

Dealers will replace the curtain airbag modules. The Ford reference number for this recall is 20S35.

SOURCE: Ford