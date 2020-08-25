Ford Motor Company issues safety recall for select 2020 Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator vehicles

Ford Motor Company is issuing a safety recall for 528 Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator vehicles. Affected 2020 models are equipped with front seatbacks that may have fasteners with incorrect torque on the side airbag and/or seatback module attachments. If the side airbag and seatback module are not fully secured, it could affect the trajectory of the side airbag deployment and may prevent or delay the airbag cushion from positioning correctly, increasing the risk of injury during a crash.

Ford is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this condition.

This action affects 491 vehicles in the U.S. and federal territories, 34 in Canada and three in Mexico.

Affected vehicles are as follows:

2020 Ford Explorer vehicles built at Chicago Assembly Plant from Nov. 19, 2019, to June 4, 2020, and 2020 Lincoln Aviator vehicles built there from April 11, 2019, to June 8, 2020

Dealers will remove the front seatback panels from one or both front seats and verify the proper torque on the fasteners. The Ford reference number for this recall is 20S48.

SOURCE: Ford