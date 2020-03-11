Ford Motor Company issues safety recall for select 2019 Ford Ranger vehicles for an HVAC blower motor issue

Ford Motor Company is issuing a safety recall for select 2019 Ford Ranger vehicles. Affected vehicles had the heating, ventilation and air conditioning, or HVAC, blower motor replaced from Oct. 9 to Nov. 22, 2019, per recall 19S34. The replacement part used for that service may have been built with an improper clearance between an electrical terminal and the conductive base-plate slot that could result in a resistive electrical short. This condition can increase the risk of the HVAC blower motor overheating, melting, smoking or causing a fire.

Ford is not aware of any reports of accident, injury or fire related to this condition.

This action affects vehicles that were previously repaired per safety recall 19S34: 5,384 in the U.S. and federal territories and 418 in Canada.

Affected vehicles were built at Michigan Assembly Plant from Aug. 1 to Sept. 27, 2019.

Dealers will inspect the HVAC blower-motor date code. Blower motors built within the suspect time frame will be replaced. The Ford reference number for this recall is 20S12.

SOURCE: Ford Motor Company