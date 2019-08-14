Ford Motor Company issues safety recall for select 2015 Ford Fusion and 2015 Lincoln MKZ vehicles for seat belt anchor pretensioners

Ford Motor Company is issuing a safety recall for select 2015 Ford Fusion and 2015 Lincoln MKZ vehicles for an issue involving seat belt anchor pretensioners. In affected vehicles, increased temperatures generated during deployment of the driver or front-passenger seat belt anchor pretensioner could degrade the tensile strength of the cable below the level needed to restrain an occupant. Seat belt assemblies that do not adequately restrain the occupant in a crash can increase the risk of injury.

Ford is aware of one report of injury related to this condition.

This action affects 103,374 vehicles in the United States and federal territories, 4,002 in Canada and 1,023 in Mexico.

Affected vehicles include:

2015 Ford Fusion vehicles built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant from Aug. 1, 2014 to Jan. 30, 2015 and at Hermosillo Assembly Plant from Aug. 1, 2014 to Nov. 24, 2014

2015 Lincoln MKZ vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant from Aug. 1, 2014 to Nov. 21, 2014

Dealers will apply a coating to protect the cable during a pretensioner deployment. The Ford reference number for this recall is 19S25.

SOURCE: Ford Motor Company