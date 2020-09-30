Ford Motor Company issues one safety compliance recall and two safety recalls in North America

Ford Motor Company is issuing one safety compliance recall and two safety recalls in North America.

Safety compliance recall for multiple 2020 model year vehicles for intermittent rearview camera operation

Affected vehicles have insufficient electrical conductivity within the printed circuit board internal to the camera. A rearview camera that intermittently displays a blank or distorted image would not comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards and requires corrective action by the manufacturer.

Ford is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this condition.

This action affects 620,246 vehicles in the U.S. and federal territories, 76,566 in Canada and 4,302 in Mexico.

Affected 2020 vehicles include:

Ford Explorer vehicles built at Chicago Assembly Plant from Nov. 16, 2019, to May 18, 2020

Ford F-150 vehicles built at Dearborn Assembly Plant from Oct. 26, 2019, to May 18, 2020, and Kansas City Assembly Plant from Nov. 2, 2019, to May 18, 2020

Ford Mustang vehicles built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant from Nov. 18, 2019, to May 26, 2020

Ford Transit vehicles built at Kansas City Assembly Plant from Oct. 28, 2019, to May 20, 2020.

Ford Super Duty vehicles built at Kentucky Truck Plant from Nov. 3, 2019, to May 18, 2020, and Ohio Assembly Plant from Oct. 30, 2019, to May 18, 2020

Ford Expedition vehicles built at Kentucky Truck Plant from Oct. 30, 2019, to June 22, 2020

Ford Escape vehicles built at Louisville Assembly Plant from Nov. 5, 2019, to May 18, 2020 and Lincoln Corsair vehicles built there from Nov. 14, 2019, to May 18, 2020

Ford Ranger vehicles built at Michigan Assembly Plant from Dec. 9, 2019, to May 19, 2020

Ford Edge vehicles built at Oakville Assembly Plant from Nov. 13, 2019, to May 26, 2020, and Lincoln MKX and Nautilus vehicles built there from Nov. 21, 2019, to May 26, 2020

Dealers will replace the rearview camera. Official notification to dealers and customers will begin Nov. 7. The Ford reference number for this recall is 20C19.

Safety recall for select 2020 Ford Mustang vehicles

Affected vehicles are equipped with a brake pedal bracket that could fracture during sudden stopping. During a sudden stop, the driver may experience a loss of primary braking capability that could increase the risk of an accident.

Ford is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this condition.

This action affects 38,005 vehicles in the U.S. and federal territories, 2,251 in Canada and 322 in Mexico. Affected vehicles were built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant from March 4, 2019, to Aug. 13, 2020.

Dealers will replace the brake pedal bracket assembly. The Ford reference number for this recall is 20S52.

Safety recall for select 2019 Ford F-Series Super Duty vehicles

Affected F-250 and F-350 vehicles are equipped with front axles that may contain a wheel end yoke that was not properly welded to the axle tube end. An improperly welded attachment may cause steering effects that could impact vehicle control. This may include pulling to the right or left, misalignment of the steering wheel or change in steering sensitivity that could affect the response of the vehicle to driver input during a hard-braking event, increasing risk of a crash.

Ford is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this condition.

This action affects 9,628 vehicles in the U.S. and federal territories and 961 in Canada. Affected vehicles were built at Kentucky Truck Plant from Aug. 24 to Oct. 16, 2019.

Dealers will replace the axle assembly if the weld is found to be inaccurately located. The Ford reference number for this recall is 20S56.

SOURCE: Ford