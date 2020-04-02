Ford Motor Company fund announces donation match, new virtual opportunities for employees to help fight COVID-19

Ford Motor Company Fund today announced two new and unique opportunities for Ford employees around the world who are eager to give back while honoring stay-at-home recommendations.

The COVID-19 Donation Match program is a combined effort between Ford Fund and Ford Motor Company Executive Chairman Bill Ford that will match $500,000 in donations to designated community organizations in the fight against COVID-19, raising a potential $1 million for groups battling the pandemic across the globe. Ford Fund is also launching a new “Read and Record” virtual volunteering project to create an online library of Ford employees reading children’s books for the 1.3 billion children and youth affected by school closings around the world.

“During trying times, Ford employees are used to being the boots on the ground – getting out, signing up and pitching in to help make a difference,” said Mary Culler, president, Ford Motor Company Fund. “Even now, while many are sheltering in place at home, our employees are looking for ways to help. These two new programs offer meaningful ways for employees to give back and join in the fight against COVID-19.”

Make a donation to make a difference

Through the COVID-19 Donation Match, Ford Fund is giving Ford employees, as well as their families and friends, an opportunity to make a donation to support nonprofits and other community organizations in their efforts to meet coronavirus-related needs in more than 20 countries around the world.

Managed by GlobalGiving, Ford’s longtime disaster relief and global grant-making partner, the program aims to support community projects in locations that have both a significant level of emergency need and a substantial Ford employee presence. Projects focus on addressing hunger, shelter and mobility needs, providing educational resources, or delivering critical medical supplies and services to communities in need.

The $500,000 in matching funds, which include contributions from Ford Fund and Bill Ford personally, represent the strong commitment of both Ford’s philanthropic group and Bill Ford, who started the Ford Volunteer Corps 15 years ago and continues to champion the importance of volunteering and giving back.

Employees and others interested in donating can visit www.globalgiving.org/ford-covid-response to view a full list of participating countries as well as cities across the United States, and to learn more about community projects they can support. GlobalGiving will add new projects and additional details over the coming weeks, so employees are encouraged to check back often for updates.

SOURCE: Ford Motor Company