Ford Motor Company declares dividend for fourth quarter 2017

The Board of Directors of Ford Motor Company declared a fourth quarter dividend of $0.15 per share on the company’s outstanding Class B and common stock.

The fourth quarter dividend is the same level of regular dividends paid in the first, second and third quarters of 2017 and in each of the quarters throughout 2016.

The fourth quarter dividend is payable on December 1, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 23, 2017.

