The Board of Directors of Ford Motor Company declared a third quarter regular dividend of $0.15 per share on the company’s outstanding Class B and common stock.

The third quarter dividend is the same amount of regular dividend that has been paid by the company each quarter since 2016.

The third quarter dividend is payable on September 3, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 23, 2019.

SOURCE: Ford Motor Company