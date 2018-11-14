Ford Motor Company announces 2019 earnings dates

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) and Ford Motor Credit Company announced today the tentative dates for their 2019 earnings announcements. On these dates, earnings results are expected to be announced at close of market followed by a conference call at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time hosted by Ford executives to update representatives of the investment community and news media.

Earnings Earnings Release Date

Fourth quarter and full year 2018 Wednesday, Jan. 23 First quarter 2019 Thursday, April 25 Second quarter 2019 Wednesday, July 24 Third quarter 2019 Wednesday, Oct. 23

Additional details will be provided approximately two weeks prior to each earnings date. Presentations and supporting materials will be available at www.shareholder.ford.com.