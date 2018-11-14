Ford Motor Company announces 2019 earnings dates

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) and Ford Motor Credit Company announced today the tentative dates for their 2019 earnings announcements. On these dates, earnings results are expected to be announced at close of market followed by a conference call at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time hosted by Ford executives to update representatives of the investment community and news media.
Earnings Earnings Release Date
|Fourth quarter and full year 2018
|Wednesday, Jan. 23
|First quarter 2019
|Thursday, April 25
|Second quarter 2019
|Wednesday, July 24
|Third quarter 2019
|Wednesday, Oct. 23
Additional details will be provided approximately two weeks prior to each earnings date. Presentations and supporting materials will be available at www.shareholder.ford.com.
About Ford Motor Company
Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 200,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.