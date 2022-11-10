Ford Motor Company and J.D. Power ChromeData join forces to expand vehicle build data coverage

Today, Ford Motor Company and J.D. Power ChromeData, a leading provider of vehicle data and software solutions, announced an agreement to use Ford and Lincoln vehicle build data for ChromeData VIN Descriptions

Today, Ford Motor Company and J.D. Power ChromeData, a leading provider of vehicle data and software solutions, announced an agreement to use Ford and Lincoln vehicle build data for ChromeData VIN Descriptions.

Ford and Lincoln vehicle build data provides OEM-sourced vehicle information from the time a vehicle was manufactured, allowing for more accurate insurance quotes, which ultimately benefits customers.

“We are committed to help Ford and Lincoln customers get the most accurate insurance quotes for their vehicle. This is another way we are helping provide value to our customers as part of owning a Ford or Lincoln,” said Amy Graham, Services Marketing director at Ford Motor Company.

Ford’s manufacturing data provides a comprehensive view of a vehicle’s feature content. When cross-referenced with the extensive ChromeData Vehicle Catalog, this information can provide precise VIN descriptions – which are critical for insurance companies, dealers, financers, marketers, and valuation services. With this agreement, ChromeData will have access to build data for approximately 80% of the automotive brands sold in the U.S.

“For nearly three decades, ChromeData has set the standard for the most accurate, timely and complete vehicle data and content in the industry,” said Craig Jennings, president of the Autodata Solutions division at J.D. Power. “Not only does Ford’s vehicle build data further expand the benefits of our services, but it also provides dealers and other industry partners with a better understanding of which features come with each Ford and Lincoln vehicle.”

SOURCE: Ford