Ford marks 35 years of commercial vehicle leadership; Ford e-series, Ford F-650 and F-750 upgraded with new options

Ford marks 35 years as the country’s best-selling line of commercial vehicles* by adding even more customer-driven options to its F-650 and F-750 Medium Duty trucks and E-Series cutaway and stripped chassis.

“We are just as passionate about the success of our customers’ businesses as they are,” said Mark Buzzell, Ford director of fleet, lease and remarketing operations. “So, we have devoted decades to developing deep insights into their wants and needs. This focus has led us to create a winning portfolio of commercial vehicles that our customers love and rely on every day.”

One of Ford’s latest innovations, the all-new F-600 Super Duty chassis cab is now available to order. Ford F-600 delivers the capability of a Class 6 truck in a familiar Class 5 package, giving a new choice to fleets and vocational customers who need additional payload or want to mount heavier upfits without moving into a bigger truck. It will be available for delivery Summer 2020.

For customers who prefer alternative fuels, Ford is offering a gaseous fuel prep package for its new 7.3-liter V8 gasoline engine in current model year Super Duty F-450, F-550 and F-600 chassis cab, Medium Duty, E-Series and F-53 and F-59 stripped chassis vehicles. The package includes upgraded valvetrain components to withstand higher operating temperatures and lower lubricity of gaseous fuels so the vehicle can be converted by a Ford Qualified Vehicle Modifier to run on CNG or propane.

Air power offered for Medium Duty

Ford sold more of its biggest work trucks last year than it has since 1997. Sales of F-650 and F-750 are up 37 percent year-over-year, with total volume of 16,510 trucks for 2019. Building on this momentum, Ford further enhances the versatility of its Medium Duty trucks for model year 2022 with a new option for the available 7.3-liter gas engine.

For the first time, an integrated air compressor will be available for the 7.3-liter engine. The compressor can be used to power air brakes, air suspension and other accessories like air horns or air ride seats. Currently, air brakes are only available on diesel-powered trucks.

Ford is the only manufacturer offering a choice of gasoline or diesel engine for Class 6-7 conventional cab trucks – its 7.3-liter gas V8 or updated 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel V8.

Ford Medium Duty trucks with the 7.3-liter gas engine can cost up to $9,245*** less than those with the 6.7-liter diesel. They are recommended for applications with lighter duty cycles, annual mileage and torque requirements. Adding the air compressor to the 7.3-liter engine lets customers combine the cost savings of a gasoline powertrain with the stopping power of air brakes.

“We expect this new offering to be popular in several vocational segments including propane delivery, municipalities, utilities and tree service,” explains Nathan Oscarson, Ford commercial truck brand manager. “Many customers have told us they’d like to take advantage of the cost savings provided by a gas truck, but they also want the peace of mind provided by air brakes.”

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Ford Motor Company