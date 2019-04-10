Ford makes leadership changes as it speeds transformation

Ford Motor Company today announced key leadership changes as it accelerates progress on the global redesign of its business, product resurgence, and vision to become the world’s most trusted company designing smart vehicles for a smart world.

“In the past two years, we have made tangible progress in improving the fitness of our business, overhauled our regional strategies, created a winning product portfolio, and are working to transform Ford to succeed in an era of profound change and disruption,” Hackett said. “With this strong foundation in place for our auto and mobility businesses, we can now accelerate our transformation.”

Ford said Joe Hinrichs is appointed president, Automotive, effective May 1. In this role, he will lead Ford’s drive to strengthen its Automotive operations and help deliver a sustainable global EBIT margin of at least 8 percent. Hinrichs will have responsibility for Ford’s global business units – North America, South America, Europe, China, and the International Markets Group. He will also oversee both the Ford and Lincoln brands.

In addition, Hinrichs will lead all of Ford’s automotive skill teams including Product Development, Purchasing, Enterprise Product Line Management, Manufacturing & Labor Affairs, Marketing, Sales & Service, Quality & New Model Launch, Sustainability, Environmental & Safety Engineering, Information Technology, Customer Experience, and Government Affairs.

Jim Farley is appointed president, New Businesses, Technology & Strategy, effective May 1. Farley will spearhead Ford’s strategic transformation into a higher growth, higher margin business by leveraging smart, connected vehicles and breakthrough customer experiences. In this role, Farley will oversee Corporate Strategy, Global Data Insights & Analytics, Global Partnerships, Research & Advanced Engineering as well as Ford Smart Mobility and Ford Autonomous Vehicles.

Both Farley and Hinrichs will continue to report to Ford President and CEO Jim Hackett.

“Joe Hinrichs possesses the knowledge, experience and leadership to now take our Automotive business to world-class levels of product excellence, customer satisfaction, efficiency and financial performance,” Hackett said. “As we enter a busy period for new product launches and further restructuring in underperforming markets, Joe’s leadership in transforming businesses through focused execution will be key.”

“Jim Farley’s job is to drive us into the future, both strategically and operationally, from AVs to mobility experiences to leveraging AI and big data. Jim combines an innate feel for what customers want and need in vehicles and the ability to translate this into the vehicles and services of the future,” Hackett said.

“I’m excited that Jim and Joe will be working together with the Ford team around the world to advance our vision to design increasingly intelligent vehicles and connect them to the world around us to make life better for our customers and communities.”

John Lawler, also will take on an expanded role as vice president, Strategy, reporting to Farley, Lawler will lead Corporate Strategy, Business Development and Global Data Insights and Analytics.

After 36 years with Ford, Marcy Klevorn, president of Ford Mobility, has announced plans to retire Oct. 1. Until then, Marcy will report to Hackett and work with Ford’s senior leadership team on key transformational opportunities.

In this role, Klevorn will help refine the company’s corporate governance systems, facilitate faster adoption of agile teams across the business and ensure process improvements across the enterprise. She will also continue to facilitate strategic partnerships with key technology partners as well as continue to champion Ford’s Professional Women’s Network and support the company’s diversity efforts.

“I have asked Marcy to work with me and the senior team to accelerate our transformation,” Hackett said. “Marcy’s decades of experience working with many of the leading companies in the tech space as well as the work she has done with the transformation of Ford IT and the establishment of Ford Mobility gives her unique knowledge to drive these initiatives.”

Klevorn was appointed leader of Ford Mobility in June 2017. Over the past two years, she redesigned the organization to focus on delivery of great products and services, to nurture and grow new businesses, to support city customers, and to incubate new ideas.

Through her leadership, the Ford Mobility team put in place the pillars for the company’s transition toward mobility services, including the establishment of Ford Autonomous Vehicles LLC, the acquisition of Autonomic and creation of the Transportation Mobility Cloud and the company’s commitment to 100 percent vehicle connectivity globally.

In addition, she led the expansion of FordPass, directed the growth of several revenue generating businesses including Ford Commercial Solutions, GoRide Health, and the

City:One Challenges, and she steered the acquisition of others including Spin and Transloc. Prior to becoming president of Ford Mobility, Marcy served as the company’s chief information officer, where she led the transformation of IT into a product-led organization.

SOURCE: Ford Motor Company