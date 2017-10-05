Ford maintains market leadership with strong CV sales and launch of all-new Fiesta models

Ford total vehicle sales exceeded 59,000, as the UK market leader recorded strong CV sales and an acceleration of retail car sales as additional all-new Fiesta models are launched.

Highlights of the September sales figures issued today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) include:

September 2017 highlights:

Ford total vehicle sales 59,507

Ford total vehicle sales share 12.3 per cent, 3.5 percentage points ahead of nearest rival

Fiesta led retail sales, with Fiesta and Focus 3 rd and 4 th in total sales

and 4 in total sales Transit Custom is the UK’s fifth best-selling vehicle

Transit Custom led CV sales, with sales more than double those of nearest rival

Third quarter 2017 highlights:

Ford total vehicle sales 327,886

Ford maintained its retail car sales lead – 3.8 percentage points ahead if nearest rival

Ford CV sales extended further, up 3.9 per cent compared to the same period in 2016

Andy Barratt, Ford of Britain chairman and managing director, said: “Ford sales benefited from our comprehensive scrappage scheme, with over 5,000 vehicles scrapped since launch last month. We’re seeing around 50 per cent of customers coming to us from other brands, with the new Fiesta being their most popular purchase.”

Launched earlier this year with Zetec and Titanium derivatives only, the new Fiesta will be joined this autumn by the sporty ST-Line and range-topping Vignale variants the keenly anticipated ST and the all-new Active crossover following next year.

According to the official SMMT figures, September car sales in the UK were down 9.3 per cent at 426,170 registrations, compared with September 2016. Ford sold 39,696 cars in September, leading by 3,364 sales over the nearest rival.

Ford remains the clear leader in retail car sales, which most accurately reflect the preferences of private buyers. At 10.3 per cent, Ford’s September retail car sales share remained comparable to the same period last year and is 2.5 percentage points ahead of its nearest rival.

The Ford Fiesta has been the UK best-seller for eight years and it is maintaining that position by a significant margin with 75,814 sales and a 3.6 per cent market share for the year-to-date, 0.8 percentage points of market share ahead of its nearest competitor. Fiesta also leads UK retail sales in September with 9,036 registrations, 1.6 percentage share points ahead of its nearest rival.

The strength and breadth of the Ford model range is demonstrated by Fiesta (1st), B-MAX (3rd), Focus (2nd), C-MAX (2nd), EcoSport (6th), Kuga (3rd), and Galaxy (1st) all featuring near, or at, the top of their segments in September. Kuga in particular outperformed in it segment, recording an increase of almost 50 per cent compared to September 2016.

UK light commercial vehicle sales in September were down 4.2 per cent at 57,368, compared with September 2016. Year to date Ford’s CV market share is 32.3 per cent, up from 30.8 per cent for the same period 2016.

Ford commercial vehicle sales are headed by the industry-leading Ford Transit Custom, with sales of 8,892 in September, and for the year-to-date sales were up from 39,480 to 40,760, up 3.2 per cent.

Ford leads the commercial vehicle retail and net fleet sales, with retail sales increasing 17.4 per cent in September, to 21.2 per cent compared to 2016.

Transit Connect, Transit Custom, Transit and Ranger are all first in their respective market segments

