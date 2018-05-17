To use, customers simply connect their Waze-equipped iPhone to the USB port of their Ford vehicle and view the service as it is projected onto the vehicle touch screen. With Ford SYNC AppLink, users can now conveniently access the app’s features on a larger display and have voice guidance through their own vehicle speakers and microphone system.

“Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for people to access the smartphone features, apps and services they care about most in the car, without having to pick up their device,” said Don Butler, executive director, connected vehicle platform and product, Ford Motor Company. “With Waze, our customers get the benefits they’re accustomed to with the added luxury of experiencing them on a bigger screen.”

In addition to the ability to report on heavy traffic, accidents and fuel prices, Ford’s integration of Waze includes recent app updates such as talk to Waze, which lets you control the app via voice command. Features also include route support for high-occupancy vehicle lanes (carpool lanes), providing additional navigation options and more accurate arrival times.

“We’re excited drivers of Ford SYNC 3-enabled vehicles will now be able to use Waze for iOS right from their dashboard, getting access to features like planned drives, alternative routes, talk to Waze voice commands and more,” said Jens Baron, product lead, in-car applications, Waze. “They’ll also benefit from the best routes and most accurate ETAs, thanks to our global community of drivers on the go who update the map in real-time – helping our mission to one day eliminate traffic.”

To deliver optimal driving directions and traffic updates, Waze uses crowdsourcing to gather information about road conditions from all of its users. People simply type in their destination and drive with the app open to contribute data to Waze’s community of users. At the same time, people can take a more active role by sharing reports from the road, including notifying the community of accidents, hazards or route changes that were previously unknown.

By working together, the aim is for people to help each other improve the quality of their commute. Waze can help commuters avoid congested roads in favor of other routes, or see when their friends are expected to arrive at their destination. Users can even help each other save a few dollars by sharing fuel prices as they travel, allowing people to navigate to the cheapest nearby station.

Accessing and using Waze on SYNC AppLink in your Ford vehicle

To access Waze on AppLink in your Ford vehicle, you’ll need SYNC 3 software version 3.0 or greater installed in your vehicle. You’ll also need iOS 11.3 and the Waze app downloaded on your phone. Please visit ford.com for a complete set of instructions.